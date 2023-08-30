The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, Warr Acres Police Department, Oklahoma City Police Department and Bethany Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoints in Oklahoma County on Saturday, September 2nd as part of the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.
Mobilization efforts will run between 6:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.
The goal is simple: to make Oklahoma County as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads. Additional officers and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers across the Oklahoma County area before, during and after the checkpoint.
In 2021, 407 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma. None of these crashes were accidents; every death could have been prevented if the impaired driver had made the smart choice not to drive while under the influence.
Everyone is highly encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft or any other ride-share service. Better yet, have a designated driver. Have fun and enjoy life, but do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance. The cost is too high. Let’s ENDUI.
The media is invited to attend this checkpoint to help us raise awareness about the impaired driving problem in Oklahoma. Interviews with members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be available. To coordinate times, locations, and interviews, please email megan.cardenas@dps.ok.gov.
The ENDUI enforcement team coordinates multi-jurisdictional events on a regular basis, including sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols. These efforts are needed to impact Oklahoma’s impaired driving problem across the state. The locations of these activities are driven by data from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and by local request.
