The annual Cheers and Beers tasting event returns in a pandemic, but organizers say safety protocols are in place to protect everyone.
Eleven beer and winery vendors from Norman around the state will be at Legacy Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event is free to attend but tickets are $25 for 20, four-ounce tastings. Tickets for two are $40 and groups of four for $70.
Tickets can be purchased online at cityofnorman.thundertix.com or at the event.
Precautions are planned to keep visitors and vendors at least six feet apart and masks are required, Norman Recreation Superintendent Jason Olson said.
“This year the tents will be 10 feet apart, and we’ll also put paint markings on the grass where people are waiting in line, they’ll have to make sure they’re keeping at least six feet of distance between each other,” he said. “We’re asking everyone to wear a mask, and we’re providing hand sanitizer.”
Olson said his department almost decided against the event, but because people are wearing masks and have learned how to social distance, they decided to host it.
“As we learn how to live in a pandemic, we need to make sure we are still able to do things, and this is one of the things we can offer safely where people will come and be responsible, then we can keep offering things like this,” he said. “We know people don’t want to stay in their homes and still want to get out and about and still have an opportunity to live their lives and have fun.”
Attendance is expected to be down from last year, the largest turnout since the event started in 2018. Olson said organizers have sold 100 tickets but last year sold about 250.
The event welcomes Mike Hosty, a well-loved favorite in Norman, for live music, Olson said.
“He’s a one-man band and usually we have big bands out there, so that’s another precaution we’re taking,” Olson said. “I think it’s his first live performance since the pandemic, so we’re all excited about that. He’s a local music legend here in Norman.”
A portion of the funds will go to the parks and recreation’s legacy event fund.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
