The Cleveland County Local Emergency Planning Committee will host its next regular quarterly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at The Well, 210 James Garner Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
The committee will develop and review plans for responding to chemical release emergencies in Cleveland County. Membership is open to county residents, though the committee is currently composed of volunteers from government, business, and emergency response organizations.
For more information, call Geri Wellborn at 321-2182.
