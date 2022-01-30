Chemise Stancle is looking to combine her passion for working with children and her desire to get involved in local politics by running for a seat on Norman Public Schools’ Board of Education.
Stancle, a mother to a Whittier Middle School student, is a University of Oklahoma graduate and works as a cosmetologist.
She also became an alternative certified teacher several years ago and has substituted at the elementary and middle school levels, she said.
Stancle faces incumbent Dan Snell and candidate Alex Ruggiers in the race for the NPS Board of Education Office No. 2 seat, up for election in the Feb. 8 municipal election. The five-member education board meets at least once monthly and handles everything from final approval on district hires to superintendent evaluations and voting on district policy.
Stancle’s school board run comes from her heart for children and her drive to make a difference in her community via local politics, she said.
She hopes to focus on issues like student safety, providing support for students who do not pick a college path and teachers “having the ability to discipline in classrooms.”
Stancle said she has not attended a school board meeting but has watched recorded meetings.
“More than anything, I have a love for kids,” she said. “I’ve been a youth volunteer at my church for 10 years and just like to be involved in their lives and be a good influence. What I was looking at, in trying to get into local politics, was thinking ‘What can I do that would be in my neighborhood or in my town?’”
Stancle said in a decade of involvement with middle and high school kids at her church, she’s heard stories about situations in Moore or Oklahoma City schools that made them feel unsafe, and she wants to make sure that kind of environment never exists in Norman schools.
As a former student who didn’t go directly from high school to college, Stancle said she also wants to ensure NPS is providing support for students who pick alternate career options and don’t go straight to college. No matter students’ post-high school paths, Stancle said she wants to ensure they are equipped with the right life skills.
“I care about that, just having the options and bridging the gap between adults and kids,” Stancle said.
Stancle also emphasized her belief that teachers should be able to control their classrooms as they see fit.
“I also care about a lot about teachers having the right to discipline in classrooms,” she said. “Like I am all for students being there to learn. It’s not about cell phones, it’s not about friendships. That comes in school because you’re spending a lot of hours there, but as a teacher, if I was a teacher in a classroom, I would definitely want to be able to have a control like a parent does at home.”
The school board has been involved in major decisions regarding learning during COVID, especially at the start of the 2020 school year. Stancle said she believes parents should have individual choice on whether students should mask in schools and does not support mandates.
“I definitely believe that me as a parent should be the ultimate say over what my family does,” she said.