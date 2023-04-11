When it comes to ecological policy, the U.S. government, state institutions, and researchers in the hard sciences should lean on Indigenous knowledge, a Cheyenne elder said Tuesday.
Chief Gordon Yellowman Sr. of the Cheyenne Arapaho Tribes spoke during a luncheon event at the National Weather Center on the University of Oklahoma campus about the importance of weighing institutional knowledge from the original stewards of the American continent when enacting policy changes that will alter the earth’s surface.
“Our tribal leaders, our state leaders, our national leaders, and recently a new Biden administration came up with an act encouraging these federal agencies that they must now use and recognize and acknowledge traditional knowledge into their decision-making,” Yellowman said. “And so for me, I felt proud that that happened.”
Referring to a memorandum dated Nov. 15, 2021, from the Office of the President of the U.S. Yellowman states: “Where appropriate, (Indigenous Tribal Ecological Knowledge) can and should inform Federal decision making along with scientific inquiry.
“Indeed, the Fourth National Climate Assessment recognized and incorporated ITEK as an important information source for improving the understanding of climate change and environmental sustainability over time, and for developing comprehensive climate adaptation and natural resource management strategies.”
Yellowman said as caretakers of the land since time immemorial, Indigenous peoples have passed on knowledge relating to the land from their elders to the next generation.
“A lot of our knowledge is unwritten. It’s undocumented,” Yellowman said.
Theresa Tsoodle, an OU graduate student and event organizer who works at the Hydrometeorology and Remote Sensing Laboratory, invited Yellowman to speak because she wanted to elevate awareness of Indigenous scholars — formal and generational — and scientists trained in modern methods of the possibilities that exist for collaborating on studies in Indigenous communities.
“At the present, there is a growing recognition for land grant institutions to acknowledge and address the historical injustices committed against Native American tribes and at OU work has begun to establish more equitable relationships with these communities,” Tsoodle said. “The goal of all centers of higher learning is to foster the development and transfer of knowledge to improve the human condition.”
She said lands occupied by Native Americans are disproportionately more likely to suffer from ecological disasters, which is why it is important for policymakers to work alongside tribal elders in projects that affect the land.
The HyDROS Lab is a research unit that examines water, weather and climate using remote sensing and computational modeling technology at the local, regional and global scales.
Mengye Chen, a postdoctoral researcher at the lab, is working with local tribal nations to better understand how climate change affects Indigenous communities. He said in his work he calls upon his own background as a Chinese person, which begs the respect of elders.
“The culture of respecting elders is very similar. Some of the moral codes and the ways of passing knowledge and wisdom along are basically the same,” Chen said. “And some of the fundamental logics and perspectives to the world that preserved us from being completely westernized are exactly the same.”
He said he hopes to continue to collaborate with Indigenous communities as it pertains to his research.
“It would pioneer collaboration for the field if we can somehow combine the natural science and indigenous science together, and this luncheon is a start,” Chen said.
Yellowman believes relying on Indigenous knowledge is as important now as ever before, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic, which disproportionately took the lives of Native American elders.
“Especially knowledge keepers, language speakers, storytellers, and artists,” he said. “It took away a lot of our traditions and our customs. That knowledge that they took, we’ll never gain that back.”
Last week, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff visited OU on behalf of the Biden-Harris administration to meet with tribal elders and inquire about the possibility of creating geothermal energy in Oklahoma.
On the topic of geothermal energy, Yellowman did not advise whether or not the administration should pursue that route, but he recommended they look at patterns in the data and make best appropriate decisions that will serve the earth and those living on it.
“Work with knowledge keepers to interpret patterns,” he said. “We see things in patterns on geothermal energy. We are the land stewards of scientific tradition, so when you combine these two forces of knowledge, it becomes best practice.”
Cheyenne peoples have institutional knowledge on many scientific fronts, including with wildlife. Yellowman said the buffalo population has shrunk in size by 30%, which he attributes to climate change.
“They used to be bigger. The size is decreasing because of the stresses of the sun,” he said. “Grasses and nutritional values decreased because of climate change, and so the size of the animal is decreasing. His heart is beating faster, causing stress.”
Yellowman said he’d like to collaborate with scientists to get the temperature of the earth down so bison will return to their traditional size.
“That would be awesome,” he said. “Maybe through science and technology we can do that.”
