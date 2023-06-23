A Norman bookstore is over-the-moon after a pioneering astronaut agreed to stop by to meet with the public.
John Herrington, the first Chickasaw citizen and Native American in space, will appear at Green Feather Book Company, 300 W. Gray St., from 1-3 p.m. Saturday to talk about his experiences as an astronaut and to promote his book, “Mission to Space.”
Herrington said he looks forward to meeting with kids and adults in Norman, especially those who are interested in learning about space and flight.
“I tell kids to believe that you can do anything you want to," he told The Transcript. "To be an astronaut, you gotta go down this path of math and science. That's one of the requirements.
"You have to have a technical background, and if you can go down that road and still have fun doing it, if you find it is something you love to do, it leads down a path to becoming an astronaut. If that’s your goal, you should go for it.”
Terry Adams, director of the Oklahoma Aviation Academy, said Herrington’s visit could inspire his students to seek professional opportunities in flight and space.
Norman Public Schools initiated the academy’s inaugural freshman class last fall.
Space and space exploration is included in the curriculum, Adams said.
“They have an activity their freshman year where they work on a colonization of Mars and design an apartment," he said. "They also talk about the future of space exploration and the commercialization of space.”
Adams said introducing Herrington to his students is important because it teaches them astronauts can come from all backgrounds.
“It’s important to let kids know that all things are possible, even if they come from historically underrepresented backgrounds, whether in terms of race or gender,” Adams said.
“I think it’s important that students see these possibilities, that way, they will be willing to work harder to achieve their dreams, especially if they have an interest in those fields.”
At Saturday's event, Herrington plans to talk about his background as a Chickasaw citizen, as well as his path to becoming an astronaut.
A naval aviator, Herrington rose to the rank of captain in the U.S. Navy and was awarded a number of medals for his service, including the Navy Commendation Medal.
In 1996, he moved to the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston, where he worked for NASA as an astronaut.
In 2019, The U.S. Mint unveiled a $1 coin to honor the contributions of Native Americans in the space industry. Herrington is depicted on the coin in his space suit.
During his time, he said he never overlooked the support he received from his tribal nation.
“My book has a lot of photos of me growing up and training,” he said. “Chickasaw Nation came out and had a celebration for me at Rocket Garden on the night of my first launch attempt (in the Kennedy Space Center visitor complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida).”
Herrington said his favorite thing about being a speaker now is interacting with kids and answering their questions. The most frequently-asked question is 'what it is like to be in space?'
“It's every kid's dream come true,” he said. “You can float from one end of the room to the other, and you can be in a weightless environment that you've only imagined, that you've never experienced before.
"The best part is you're actually doing productive work, you're doing something that contributes to the greater good. I was fortunate to get a chance to do that.”
Heather Hall, Green Feather Book Company owner and Chickasaw citizen, said attendees will be offered free coffee from a local vendor, and she will be selling copies of Herrington’s book.
“It is cool to know that the first Native American to go into space is another Chickasaw," she said. "It is inspiring to me and my children."
The event will not take the format of story time, according to Hall. Instead, Herrington will take time to meet and greet individuals and talk about his experiences in an intimate setting.
“If a lot of people come in at 1 p.m., we may make it an audience event,” she said. “Kids will have coloring sheets they can take home as well.”
Caden Hamburg, 8, plans to attend the event with his family.
“I can’t even imagine going into space," he said. "I want to hear about what it’s like."
Kary Stackelbeck, an archeologist affiliated with the University of Oklahoma, said she plans to attend the event, and added it is important for astronauts to share their experiences with the public.
“Not many people have been to space, and fewer still have written stories about their experiences that are geared toward kids,” Stackelbeck said. “It’s very generous of Mr. Herrington to make himself available to meet his audience and inspire the next generation of astronauts.”
