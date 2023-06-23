Norman, OK (73069)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.