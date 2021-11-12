OKLAHOMA CITY — Child and adult care institutions across the state are announcing participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), which provides meals to hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans each year.
During the last program year — Oct. 1 through Sept. 30 — over 900,000 children and adults were served in Oklahoma through CACFP.
In that timeframe, about 6.8 million breakfasts, 8.2 million lunches, 11.8 million snacks and 6.5 million suppers were served through the program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and coordinated in Oklahoma by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
