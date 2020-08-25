Chris Amason won the Republican runoff election for Cleveland County Sheriff over Rick Adkins. Amason will face Independent candidate Kelly Owings on Nov. 3.
Amason received 71% of the votes over Adkins who received 28%. Neither candidate received 50% of the votes on the June 30 primary which led to the runoff election.
Amason said he cannot wait for the Nov. 3 election.
“I am deeply gratified by tonight’s tremendous victory,” Amason said. “I want to thank the Republicans of Cleveland County for the honor to be their nominee for sheriff. I also want to thank my family for their love and support and thank my supporters who gave so generously of their time, money, and effort. Tonight, we celebrate; tomorrow we begin the ten-week general election campaign. You have my word that I will work tirelessly between now and Nov. 3 to wage a winning campaign to be your next sheriff.”
Adkins said he is proud of all the hard work his team put into this election.
"We worked very hard on this campaign," Adkins said. "It didn't turn out the way we wanted, but I had some really great people behind me. That I am very proud of."
