Chris Lewis, a former Norman Planning and Reapportionment commissioner, has announced his candidacy for Ward 1.
The 33-year Norman resident said he decided to file for the seat after several people asked him to run and from a desire to bring balance to the City Council, he said.
“I believe a council member’s primary job is to serve the community in which they are a representative of and not to bring their own agenda or to be self-serving, to be quite frank,” Lewis said. “A public servant is just that — a servant of the people.”
Lewis said his approach to making decisions was to ensure that everyone comes to the table.
“If you don’t have everyone at the table of decision, then what is representation about?” he said.
In a prepared statement, he indicated his displeasure with the council’s decision to cut $865,000 from the Norman Police Department’s budget on June 16, 2020.
“Altering public safety funding should never be a part of a short-term solution for political causes or agendas,” his statement reads. He advocated for a “full and adequate funding of the Norman Police Department” as “necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of every citizen and business within city boundaries.”
According to his statement, Lewis spent 10 years on the Planning Commission and has served on the Reapportionment Commission. The position demanded listening “with decorum, analyzing, evaluating and balancing the merits of current issues,” his statement reads.
After completing postgraduate degrees from the University of Oklahoma and the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, he has spent the last 26 years as a medical scientist working in the areas of mental illness and brain disorders, according to his statement.
Lewis has served for more than 10 years as a founding director of his homeowners association, which included assistance with creating a budget, running operations without incurring debt, and establishing cash reserves for future emergencies, his statement reads.
“This was accomplished by thoughtful collaboration and not overextending or committing to items without an informed and methodical analysis,” he said in the statement.
Lewis, a registered independent voter, considers himself “fiscally conservative, socially moderate, and environmentally conscious,” his statement reads.
“If you are sick and tired of the current disrespectful attitude of city council and political knee-jerk reactions without regard to outcomes, consider voting for a candidate that is committed to educated and thoughtful government,” his statement reads.
