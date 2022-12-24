MOORE — The second 12 Streets of Christmas Cruise, which drew more than 40 cars last year, has been moved to 6 p.m. Friday because of cold temperatures.
The event will bring members of the community together to reminisce about a time in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s in Moore when high schoolers and young adults used to gather around 12th street and cruise in their vehicles.
Brian Smith, who operates the Bring Cruising Back to 12th Street Facebook page, attended Moore High School in the early ‘90s, and he remembers the height of the cruising culture in Moore.
“I moved here at the end of the 12th Street heyday when 12th Street was the third largest cruising strip in the nation, according to Rolling Stone Magazine,” Smith told The Transcript.
“That was the social media at that time. You went to 12th street on Friday and Saturday night, and you cruised until you met your friends. You might have had a destination, but you would just roll until you see it.”
The two-mile strip on 12th Street runs from Eastern Avenue to Santa Fe Avenue.
In 2020, he shared his page with his friends and solicited pictures from those who used to cruise along 12th Street. Among his followers were city officials and other prominent members of the community.
Smith introduced a ride event in April 2020 during the lockdown, and his followers jumped from 350 to 8,500 in a couple of days.
“I was a two-mile-long parade. There were tailgates for the whole two miles, and every parking lot was full. People came from out of state to come up here. I did some live streams. I had people watching up in Maine,” he said.
Over 3,500 cars showed up to the inaugural event, so he decided to invite the community to Moore again for a Christmas cruise.
“Last year, I decorated my car on my own,” he said. “I put up lights and decided to drive around, then I thought, maybe I can convince other people to decorate their cars and drive around with me down on 12 Street.”
More modestly, 40 cars showed up for the 12 Streets of Christmas a year ago, but Smith says all who participated last year are going to be doing it again, plus more friends and neighbors.
Unlike spring and summer cruises, he plans the 12 Streets of Christmas cruise around neighborhoods that put up Christmas lights.
He said that community members have told him how much they appreciate the 12 Streets of Christmas Cruise because some, due to health constraints, are not able to leave the house to go see Christmas lights elsewhere.
Todd McKinsey participated in the event last year, and he plans to attend the event again this year.
“Twelfth Street, it’s been a staple in Moore for a long time, as far back as I can remember,” he said. “12 Streets of Christmas gives people another avenue to see Christmas, and they can do it in the comfort of their own home.
“They come to you. Putting smiles on peoples faces, even if they can’t come out. It encompasses the Moore spirit.”
There are no fees to drive in the cruise, and the organization does not accept donations.
“It’s all free. We just show up and roll,” Smith said .
Cars of all types are welcome. Last year’s Christmas cruise saw old Volkswagen bugs, a Fiat, muscle cars, hot rods, and Chevy trucks.
“This is one of the most diverse communities I’ve seen in my life. There’s people of all ethnicities and people of all walks of life, both rich and poor. You’ll see rich people pull up in an old busted car, and you’ll see poor people pull up in a nice fancy car. There’s no rhyme or reason to it,” Smith said.
Those who want to participate in the cruise can meet in the field behind the Boom-A-Rang Diner at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and 12th Street and must arrive with plenty of time to leave before 6 p.m.
The Bring Cruising Back to 12th Street will be updated this week to give details on the route.
