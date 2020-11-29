NOBLE — Noble’s annual Christmas in Noble event is set for Saturday, Dec. 5, with many events spanning the evening.
Safety protocols will be in place, and masks will be required for some activities. Sponsors are encouraging event goers to wear masks and to remember social distancing guidelines while taking part in the festivities.
“Christmas in Noble is a community event that, even with taking pandemic precautions, will be a fun time,” said John Stokes, Noble Chamber of Commerce president. “We worked very hard to celebrate safely as a community.”
Tuesday, Dec. 1, kicks off the festivities with an Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt sponsored by Nathan’s Automotive. Participants can take pictures of where they spied the Elf and post them on social media from Dec. 1-20. The first person to have all the correct answers will win a prize.
Community members may pick up their Christmas in Noble passports at McClain Bank. Collect stamps at various events and the first one turned in with the most stamps on it will win a prize sponsored by McClain Bank.
Friday, Dec. 4, events include Candy Canes and Carols at Ken King Park, Santa’s arrival and story time at the Noble Public Library, Carriage rides at Kenneth King Park, a children’s Christmas train ride at Kenneth King Park, books with Butzen where each family present will receive a free book, Frosty’s Delights at Kendall’s with free cinnamon rolls and hot chocolate while supplies last and a candlelight walk and caroling around Kenneth King Park. Winners of the Christmas Lighting Contest will be announced at 9 p.m.at the lighting of the water tower. Sponsors for Friday events are Armstrong Bank, First State Bank, Next Home Realty, All Right Heat and Air, First State Bank, Kendall’s, R&R Homes and Sunshine Realty.
Saturday, Dec. 5, events include an ornament scavenger hunt along the downtown Main Street corridor. Entries for the gingerbread house contest should be dropped off at Farmer’s Insurance at 303 N. Main St. In addition, Santa’s Workshop will be set up where attendees can make a free Christmas ornament, Story Time with Mrs. Claus, a holiday cookie contest and kids’ cookie decorating, Reindeer Games and pictures with Santa are all on tap as well.
More events on Saturday include an Ugly Sweater Contest, Christmas Cards for Veterans, a Christmas Wreath contest and silent auction, Letters to Santa, Santa and Parade Character Meet-and-Greet, a bake sale and canned food drive at Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen where all proceeds will benefit Christmas for Kids in Noble, the Lighting of Downtown Main Street, a Community Christmas Tree and Santa’s Sleigh. A Hot Chocolate Crawl along Main Street and the annual Christmas parade will all be featured as well. The festivities will wrap up with the lighting of the water tower at which time winners of various contests will be announced. Sponsors for Saturday events include Blue Sky, Farmer’s Insurance Wendy Barnes Agency, Noble Sonic, McClain Bank, All Right Heat and Air, OEC, Art in Motion Dance Company, Troy Archie Photography, Impact Counseling Center, Blue Sky, First Fidelity Bank, Noble SWAT, OEC Fiber, OG&E, Sun Construction, Physical Therapy Central and New Season Landscaping.
Christmas in Noble is hosted by the City of Noble and the Noble Chamber of Commerce. For specific times and event locations please visit the Noble Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=noble%20chamber%20of%20commerce, look under the Christmas in Noble tab on the Chamber website at www.Nobleok.org, or call the Chamber at 405-872-5535.
