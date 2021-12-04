Old Saint Nick made an early appearance Saturday night at Norman's ever-popular Christmas parade.
He was here by special request from Parade Grand Marshal Sherri Coale, the recently-retired University of Oklahoma women’s basketball coach who coached 19 teams at post season NCAA tournaments.
It was a mild winter evening with a slight breeze; thousands of spectators from around central Oklahoma were present. Christmas music played from loudspeakers, providing a jolly holiday vibe.
The parade route began at Norman High School on Main Street and concluded under the approving gaze of the statue of favorite son James Garner at the avenue bearing his name. Oldsters, young adults and children lined the street to catch glimpses of Santa Claus, Coach Coale, marching bands, politicians, floats and antique Detroit steel driven by members of the Canadian River Cruisers motoring club.
A traditional and beloved feature of the procession included parade participants tossing handfuls of candy to those in attendance.
Desiree Hutchinson and her children Gunner and Gracie Clevenger of Norman were waiting impatiently for the parade to start.
“We want to see Santa Clause!” the children exclaimed in one loud voice.
Elf hats, candy cane-striped attire and reindeer headgear were in abundance among revelers. Norman’s Premiere Dance Company, wearing powder blue tops with silver snowflakes, warmed up before the parade. Supporters of politicians practiced their chants.
Rachel Looney and Oneta Huskinson from Oklahoma City had street corner vantage points seated comfortably in lawn chairs.
“My uncle, son and cousin are in the parade with the Knights of Columbus,” Huskinson said.
Adrian Buendia is part of the Christmas parade committee, and was working the parade as DJ and master of ceremonies.
Gabriel Bird, DDS took advantage of his office front on the parade route to invite folks in for complimentary hot chocolate and cookies.
“Before I ever knew I was going to buy the Main Street lot where my new office is, it was the go-to spot to watch the Christmas parade when my daughter was much younger,” Bird said. “For several years we watched the parade from that exact same spot.”
It's right next door to the Okie Baking Company’s new Cookie Cottage retail outlet, 231 E. Main St., which is in a tiny, newly renovated historic building.
“Downtown is such a special area and lends itself to things like the Christmas parade and other community events,” Bird said. “So it’s special to be able to also utilize that building for things that happen downtown, like celebrating the holidays.”
Organizers of the 2021 Norman Christmas Parade envisioned a “Miracle on Main Street,” with this event creating a new set of fond holiday memories for those in attendance.
Past Christmas celebrations are ones many hold dear. Normanites’ written accounts of these precious memories published in The Transcript have been popular December reading for decades.
In an exclusive Transcript interview Saturday, Santa Claus reminded naughty boys and girls of all ages that it’s not too late to mend their ways. He also promised good boys and girls that he indeed will be returning to Norman as early as dusk Dec. 24 and no later than daybreak Christmas Day.