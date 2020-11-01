The Christmas Store of Cleveland County has provided yuletide joy for those who may not otherwise have the opportunity to celebrate for more than half a century, but the holiday staple continues with some changes.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the store can only accept monetary donations this year. This year’s holiday packages will only include food, a few gifts from existing inventory and gift cards, according to a press release.
“We hope folks understand that there will always be a need to share Christmas gifts with others, but we cannot accept purchased donations right now,” Justin Davis, executive director of the store, said in the release.
Another change to this year’s Christmas Store experience is that eligible clients will not be allowed to enter to shop or volunteer; rather, this modified plan calls for scheduled drive-through pick-up times between Dec. 7-10, the press release said.
“It’s heartwarming to watch families work and then shop in the store, especially the kids,” Davis said in the release. “But this year, it’s just not possible. Our masked and gloved volunteer elves are committed to making this as meaningful and safe as possible for our neighbors.”
Another change is the application process. Although the requirements have not changed, eligible clients will be picking up their applications from the store, the release said.
“Eligibility requirements remain the same as previous years,” Davis said. “Except applications will be distributed in November only during specific windows of time in a drive-up setting at the store parking lot at 641 E. Robinson in Norman.”
Thursday, Nov. 5, will mark the first day of the application process. Clients can stop by the store from 10 a.m - noon and 6 p.m - 8 p.m.
For more information on application pickup times or client eligibility requirements, visit the Christmas store’s website.
Reese Gorman
366-3505
Follow me @reeseg_3
