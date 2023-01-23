Legume loving locals will have the opportunity to buy a bowl of beans for a good cause.
The men of First Christian Church are commemorating 33 years of dishing out beans on Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The food has been donated, so all money will go to benefit Variety Care, which provides free medications to those in need.
“Gene Blair was a local merchant and a long time member of our church. He was referred to as the patron saint of beans,” said Les Brown, First Christian Church member who is helping to organize the event. “He came up with the idea in 1990.”
Kathy Heiple, who at the time was a Red Cross nurse, launched Health For Friends out of her garage, a nonprofit health provider that serviced people in need, according to Brown.
“Within the first five years of Health For Friends, Gene and the men’s fellowship came up with the idea. ‘Let’s raise some funds for your services,’” he said.
Brown said that prescriptions were difficult to finance, so the bean dinner became a mechanism to fill a need not served by traditional means.
The organizers originally held the event on the third Tuesday of January, but when Martin Luther King Jr. Day became more readily celebrated, they moved the event to the fourth Tuesday of the month.
This year, Tom Lyda, minister of First Christian Church, is spearheading the event.
“I appreciate how deep the commitment is toward this mission,” Lyda said. “For instance, I was called by one of our members who offered to pay the expenses related to the Bean Dinner so that all the proceeds will go directly to Variety Care.”
In 2013, Health For Friends merged with Variety Care, which meant the organization required increased funding to cover everyone wanting service.
Over the years, the bean dinner has helped to supply the organization with the necessary funding.
“The big thing for me with the dinner is the outreach,” said Jim Nelson, a member of First Christian Church. “It’s amazing after all is done how we can take literally thousands of dollars to Variety Care. That’s a huge impact for them and what they can do for others.”
Every year, about 500 people attend the bean dinner, though the event organizers would like to see more. Chris Fourcade, a church member and volunteer, expects a high turnout this year.
“I know lots of community members are looking forward to it as much as we are, especially since the pandemic has set us back a couple of years,” he said. “Many have come for all 33 years, and even some businesses have closed down for lunch, bringing their employees over for a bowl of beans. It’s wonderful to see the whole community rallying behind our effort.”
This year, bean eaters will have their choice of pinto beans, great northern beans, pinto beans, or white beans, with or without ham. Beans are served with either traditional cornbread or jalapeno cornbread and a choice of oatmeal raisin or chocolate chip cookie and a beverage.
The event will be held at the First Christian Church at 220 S. Webster Ave.
