Cities in Oklahoma are wondering if President Joe Biden’s push to increase COVID-19 vaccinations will apply to city staff as they await detailed rules dictating its implementation.
Biden last week announced his vaccine mandate for all federal employees in an executive order. He is also asking the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to mandate vaccines or a weekly negative COVID test for employees of businesses with a workforce of 100 or more.
According to U.S. News at least 24 states have threatened legal action against the mandate, while businesses and government agencies are left with questions as to specific implementation of the rules and order which the Biden Administration has not yet released, according to Reuters.
Seven states including Oklahoma are not governed by OSHA for public employees, the state’s Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health (PEOSH) website reads. Public Employees functions as the state’s department of labor division, according to Oklahoma City spokesperson Kristy Yager.
The Public Employees website states OSHA is the “the section within the federal Department of Labor which has the authority to enforce Occupational Safety and Health Laws, for the Private Sector workforce.”
Municipalities that employ more than 100 people are wondering if and how Biden’s announcement applies to them, according to several spokespersons with cities in the state.
In response to a question from Norman Ward 7 councilor Stephen Holman if Biden’s vaccine orders applied to city employees, city attorney Kathryn Walker said she is looking into the possibility.
“That remains to be determined,” Walker said. “That depends on the OSHA rule that Biden announced on Thursday afternoon to address COVID. We will look at that rule, and I expect it to have some opt out rules certainly, but we’ve got to look at it in terms of to what extent are we required to follow it and how it impacts our union contracts and things like that. We are looking at all of that.”
City of Oklahoma City spokesperson Kristy Yager said its legal department is probing the same question and has taken into consideration the direct oversight from Public Employees.
“Municipalities follow PEOSH, not OSHA. OSHA only applies to the private sector. However, PEOSH could adopt the rule, too,” Yager said.
Walker confirmed on Friday that cities follow the state agency rules, but said OSHA could still apply.
“I think it is possible that OSHA could try to write the rule in a way that would apply to public and private sector employees but we won’t know for certain until we see the rule,” she said.
Requests for comment were not returned from Oklahoma Department of Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborne to determine if PEOSH intended to adopt the OSHA rule.
The Transcript also requested comment from Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office to see if he intended to block or discourage the agency from adopting the OSHA rule. Stitt said publicly there “would be no vaccine mandates” in Oklahoma immediately following Biden’s vaccine order announcement.
If Norman decides to implement vaccine mandates without provisions for medical or religious exemptions, it can expect arbitration or a lawsuit according to the National Fraternal Order of Police.
The union issued a statement Sept. 13 that it would “bring to bear all of its resources — legislative, legal and others” if municipalities forced vaccines. While the statement agreed that public employers can require the vaccine, the FOP claimed it must allow for medical and religious exemptions.
Norman police spokesperson Sarah Jensen said the local Fraternal Order of Police has not issued any statement indicating a position regarding Biden’s order to the department.
Norman Fire Chief Travis King is a former member of the International Firefighters Association union but can no longer join due to his position as chief. He expects litigation if the city implements a broad sweeping mandate, he said.
“I’ve seen litigation for a lot less,” King said.
Both Edmond and Tulsa spokespersons said their legal departments will investigate how the yet-to-be written rules may apply to municipalities.
“We haven’t seen any definitive details, rules or orders or regulations that would identify how it applies, if it applies,” said Edmond city attorney Stephen Murdock. “We’re waiting for additional direction. We don’t know.”
Requirements in place
As cities dive deep into Biden’s vaccine push, municipalities differ in the protections required of staff and the public.
Despite the council’s decision not to pursue a return to mask mandates and social distancing in public places such as businesses and parks, city staff follow an internal policy to wear masks and limit contact with each other and the public, Walker said.
Staff are required to wear masks and inside City Hall seats are blocked off to distance the audience six feet apart. Signs are posted which recommend the public wear masks inside city buildings.
“In city buildings and work spaces, we know we have many areas where employees must work in close contact with others and requiring a mask is one way to prevent the spread of Covid in these situations. In particular, we have to work to protect the employees who are protecting the public health and safety of our community. We don’t want to risk losing entire crews at the Water or Wastewater Treatment Plant to quarantine, for example. As of Aug. 17, we are requiring masks in those situations where employees cannot socially distance themselves and we’ve moved as many internal meetings to Zoom as possible.
In Tulsa, N95 masks are required of city staff in city hall and of the public, but the matter is left to department heads of other city buildings, spokesperson Leah Mueller said.
In Edmond, there are no mask requirements for employees or the public in public buildings but are encouraged to do so, Murdock said.
Yeager said city employees in Oklahoma City are required to wear masks inside city buildings and recommend masks for the public “when in city buildings.”