With over 30 years of giving during the holiday season, the Citizens Advisory Board isn't letting the COVID-19 pandemic keep it from helping fulfill the wishes of local foster kids.
The Citizens Advisory Board of Cleveland County's Secret Santa program began 31 years ago, when organization co-founders Jaci Williams and Sue Durrett raised $6,900 from friends to buy $100 gifts for 69 children in foster care. Over the years since, CAB has provided gifts for thousands of children.
This year, the agency anticipates giving out around $80,000 in gifts to over 700 children with the help of around 300 shoppers, donors and volunteers.
Erin Burgess, committee chair for the CAB Secret Santa program, said the only question in planning the event was, “how do we keep everyone safe?”
Chris Fourcade, wish list assigner for the CAB Secret Santa program, said everyone involved in the program feels fortunate they are still able to provide the program without any fundamental changes despite the current climate.
However, there are certain adjustments made this year for the safety of both foster families and donors, including an opportunity to have mail-order gifts from Target, Walmart and AmazonGifts delivered directly to the CAB warehouse.
There will also be contactless curbside drop off and pickup, and fewer in-person volunteers this year due to COVID-19.
Fourcade said thus far, CAB is down in the amount of requests from kids, but that is starting to pick back up.
“We provide Christmas presents to children associated with the child welfare unit of Cleveland County,” Fourcade said. “We have received over 100 lists in the last week for kids either coming into the system, or just becoming aware that we offer this program.”
Kids are asked to fill out a list of specific items that they want for Christmas, which are then sought out by community shoppers and brought to the CAB for them to package and deliver to placement providers.
“Sometimes it’s the only time they have been able to ask for something and actually receive it,” Fourcade said.
The committee is still looking for those who are willing and able to act as an “elf” this season in three ways.
To become a shopper elf, those interested can email shop@cabok.org to request a wish list, or call 405.579.5000 and leave a message. To act as a donor elf, visit cabok.org, text CABOK to 44321, or mail a check to CAB, PO Box 581, Norman 73070-0851.
For teenagers and those that live outside of Cleveland County, Fourcade said gift cards make great gifts because they can be sent to the providers directly, and kids can shop locally to get exactly what they want.
Fourcade said the program is meaningful to not only the youth, but also to the shoppers who are providing a smile to someone who may not have very many happy days.
“We will fill lists up until Christmas Day and afterwards,” Fourcade said. “If a kid comes into the system or gets picked up on Dec. 27, then Santa might not have visited them at home, so we will provide a Christmas list to them and let it show up at their foster parents house. We are just trying to make every kid’s wish list come true.”
The final deadline for turning in gifts is Dec. 13. For more information about Secret Santa, contact Erin Burgess, (405) 551-5635, or burgess.erin@aol.com.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
