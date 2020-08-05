City officials held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to address “misinformation” about the Norman Police Department and rumors about a lack of response to 911 calls, City Manager Darrell Pyle said.
Pyle said the press conference, which also included NPD Chief Kevin Foster and City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco, was requested by Mayor Breea Clark and several city councilors: Ward 1 Kate Bierman, Ward 3 Alison Petrone and Ward 7 Stephen Holman. A recall effort seeks to ask voters to remove Mayor Clark, Bierman, Petrone and Holman.
Francisco said he maintains the council’s June 16 actions to remove $865,000 from the NPD’s proposed budget increase was not a cut from the previous year, but a slight increase of $104,005. Following another amendment to increase the amount of the city’s contribution to health insurance for all employees, the NPD’s budget increased to $304,0024, he previously said. On Wednesday, he said people are comparing the previous year’s revised budget at the end of the year to the adopted budget at the beginning of the next fiscal year.
“The council can make midyear appropriations to the (NPD) budget,” Francisco said. “There are also carryover encumbrances from the prior fiscal year that is added to those budgets. So it’s really an apples and oranges comparison to that revised figure in the fiscal year to the actual adopted budget.”
However, the move led the city to cut nine unfilled positions. A report from the NPD shows the department is staffed at its lowest levels since 2012. The Transcript obtained the report last week by an open records request.
Critics of the council’s decision have said the NPD received an increase to its budget on paper only, and Foster did not disagree that the department is feeling the pinch.
“We have had a cut of nine officer positions due to that cut of our budget,” Foster said. “Each year by contract that’s negotiated officers receive merit raises and different things that would increase our budget. That’s probably what the majority of our increase would be, increases in pay and associated benefits. Due to the cut, we weren’t able to do that so we ended up cutting positions. When Anthony asked how to do this, I was looking at it as I don’t want to have to fire people.”
The eliminated positions could not be avoided because the funds were removed from salaries and benefits instead of other line items in the NPD budget, The Transcript previously reported.
Both Francisco and Foster said cuts to the NPD were rare.
“There have been very few cuts to the police department budget, specifically in prior years, and certainly none that I can remember that were targeted specifically to salaries and benefits,” Francisco said.
While the NPD put plans for hiring on hold in February due to a tax increment finance district lawsuit, Foster told the Transcript in June he was not sure if he could have an academy to hire officers. He said Wednesday a police academy will be held next spring and would be paid for out of the existing budget. Based on the authorized number of officers, the department is allowed to hire 171 officers and has last lost five due to retirement and resignations following the June 16 meeting.
“I’ve asked for approval for a dozen because we’re down several right now from 171, and I anticipate more by the time the spring comes around,” Foster said.
CHIEF: DROP IN FORCE, NOT RESPONSE
Foster refuted the claims that the NPD response time has lagged due to the shortage in staff.
“We still have the ability to respond to calls,” Foster said. “I would pull other positions back into patrol and cut other services. We will always respond and we will always be there to take calls when you call dispatch and the officers to respond on the street.”
Following the meeting, Bierman said she wanted to reassure the public following rumors that officers were not responding to people who did not sign the recall petitions or were critical of police.
“The biggest result of misinformation is a lot of concern from Norman residents that our police department either would not come when they call because of staffing issues and also because so many of our police officers are supporting the recall effort,” she said. “My hope, which I think was borne out today, is to provide Norman residents that nothing has changed in terms of coverage, in terms of response times and that no matter who you are, whether you sign the petition or refused to sign the petition, the police will come when you call. I think every Norman resident deserves that clarification.”
