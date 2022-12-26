It’s out with the old and in with the new for the city of Norman, which replaced two aging diesel buses with a pair of 35-foot electric transit buses earlier this month.
It’s the first large bus purchase for the city, and the new carriers feature USB charging ports and a modern wheelchair securement system among other amenities, according to spokesperson Tiffany Vrska.
“Over the next few weeks, staff will inspect and test the buses, as well as receive training to ensure we are in tip top shape for service,” Vrska said.
The electric buses, which cost $929,121 each, should be ready for service by February, she said.
The buses were paid for with a combination of funds, including a low/no emissions grant for $647,500 from the Federal Transit Administration, and $450,000 from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
The city contributed $760,742 toward the buses, which bring Norman’s fleet to 27.
In 2022, $1.8 million in grants was secured for new CNG buses and paratransit vans, Vrska said.
“We are always striving toward environmentally friendly avenues,” she said.
Other environmentally friendly projects completed by the city in the past year include the Water Treatment Plant Solar Project, which offsets approximately 21% of electricity used at plant. A companion project at the Water Reclamation Facility will offset approximately 36% of electricity used.
Norman’s first Household Hazardous Waste Facility opened in February and by September had collected more than 38,000 pounds of material to be responsibly recycled, swapped out or disposed of, according to Vrska.
Last month, Bret Scovill, the city’s solid waste collection manager, received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Keep Oklahoma Beautiful organization. Scovill was recognized for his outstanding contributions in environmental sustainability efforts and other initiatives.
This month, Norman received the Water for 2060 Excellence Award at the Governor’s Water Conference & Research Symposium. The city was recognized for work involved in the Indirect Potable Reuse project, a multi-year research initiative spearheaded in partnership with Garver Engineering.
In 2018, the city of Norman passed Resolutions 1718-119 and 1718-120 (Mayor’s Climate Protection Agreement and Sierra Club’s Ready for 100), which both express a commitment to endeavor to transition the city to 100% renewable energy, among other things.
Norman’s sanitation division, meanwhile, has continued to replace its fleet with trucks that run on CNG instead of diesel. The division now has 80% of its fleet on CNG. This is a much cleaner burning fuel and comes as a cost savings versus diesel.
The city, according to Vrska, will be looking into purchasing electric sanitation trucks in the near future.
For now, Norman hauls trash to Republic’s Southeast landfill located along I-240 and Bryant. Republic captures all methane gas within this landfill and distributes it onto the open market. Last year, the city received a check for $38,000 for its portion.
EMBARK is the public transit operator for the OKC area and the City of Norman’s contractor for operations. Learn more here: https://embarkok.com/
