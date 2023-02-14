On the same day voters are deciding whether to elect Ward 3 City Councilor Kelly Lynn for a second term, the City of Norman is asking a judge to unseat him.
The city filed a motion for declaratory judgement in Cleveland County District Court right before closing Tuesday, two hours before the polls closed.
An outside law firm concluded last week that Lynn violated state law when he accepted a municipal judgeship in Wewoka and should vacate his council seat.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker attempted to remove Lynn from office, but he refused, citing an exemption in the Oklahoma Constitution for municipal judges who hold dual offices.
In the motion filed Tuesday, John Dorman, an attorney for the Spencer Fane law firm hired by the city, argued that while there are 30 exceptions to the law regarding holding two offices simultaneously, protection for city council members isn’t one of them.
“None of the exceptions permits an elected city council member of one city or town to simultaneously serve as an appointed municipal judge in another city or town,” the attorney’s motion to the court states.
Dorman, a retired municipal attorney in Stillwater, also noted that the position of a council member is defined as an “office” under the law and that the Supreme Court has found the acceptance of a second position nullifies the first position.
The attorney said in the motion when Lynn "accepted and assumed the duties of Municipal Judge for Wewoka" he vacated his council seat.
"The Ward 3 Norman City Council seat is now and has been vacant since Jan. 6, 2023," the motion states.
Lynn told The Transcript last week he would not resign and hired former district judge Tracy Schumacher to represent him.
Reached Tuesday, Schumacher provided the following statement:
"I've received the City's Petition. We disagree with the City's analysis. Mr. Lynn's service falls clearly within a stated exception in the statute and is also governed by the State of Oklahoma Constitution with its carve out for municipal judges.
"My research reveals multiple examples across the State of attorneys who serve dual roles without the interference of City politics. There is a Director of a State Board who also serves as a Municipal Judge. There are multiple attorneys who serve as judges of more than one municipality. There are multiple attorneys who serve as the City Attorney for more than one municipality. The law supports Kelly Lynn's position on this.
Schumacher has accused the city of playing politics as retaliation for investigating the Norman Fire Department. The city has acknowledged there is an investigation but did not comment on the status.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.