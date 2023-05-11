The lead attorney for the city of Norman has asked a judge not to allow ousted City Council member Kelly Lynn to return to his seat.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker on Tuesday filed a response to Lynn’s motion to stay a recent ruling by McClain County District Judge Leah Edwards that found he forfeited his Ward 3 seat in January when he accepted a position as a municipal judge in Wewoka.
Edwards sided with the city, which argued that Lynn violated state law by holding two positions simultaneously. Lynn’s attorney argued that an exception to the law applies to municipal judges.
The judge ruled both positions are defined as offices and the exception applies to municipal judges who serve in more than one city.
Lynn filed an appeal to the Oklahoma Supreme Court and a motion to stay the judge’s ruling on Monday.
In the response to Lynn’s motion, the city stated he is not entitled to a stay.
According to the city’s legal response, the Oklahoma Supreme Court examines qualifications for a stay based on four factors the city said Lynn fails to meet: The likelihood of a successful appeal; the threat of harm to the party that filed the motion if the stay isn’t granted; harm to the opposing party; and risk of harm to the public interest.
Lynn lost his bid for reelection to Bree Montoya on Feb. 14. His term, however, does not end until the first Tuesday in July.
The state Supreme Court is likely to rule that Lynn’s appeal is “moot” because his term ends before the appeal can be heard by justices, the city noted in its response. The court would not be able to restore Lynn’s seat on the council because it will lapse after July 5, 2023.
“The city anticipates the defendant will abandon his appeal to avoid the cost associated with an appeal that can no longer afford effective relief or the appellate court will dismiss defendant’s appeal as moot, the response stated. “Neither of these results qualify as success on appeal.”
No harm to the ward or Lynn can be expected if the stay is not granted since the city will appoint Bree Montoya to ensure the residents have representation, the city argued in its court response.
The only harm in the case would be to the city if Lynn is allowed to continue in his council role because it could mean votes would be invalidated if justices rule in the city’s favor. It also leaves the city vulnerable to a lawsuit, the city argued in its response.
“The purpose to bring this action was to protect the city from claims that action taken by council are not valid because defendant was allowed to vote on items and participate on executive sessions after vacating his seat,” the city argued.
Also mentioned under potential harm to the city is a pending vote on the budget, which Lynn would be allowed to make if the stay is granted. That vote would be stricken if the city were to prevail on appeal.
The city would prefer that its budget be passed unanimously “so there will be no doubt about its validity,” the response read.
Harm to the public interest endures “every day that goes by without this situation being cured,” the city stated to the court.
No ruling on the motion had been entered into the record late Wednesday and no hearing had been scheduled, according to online court records.
