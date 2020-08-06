A lawsuit filed against the City of Norman by the local Fraternal Order of Police would be dismissed if a judge agrees with the city’s attorneys.
The FOP filed its lawsuit on July 2 after it said the City Council reduced the Norman Police Department budget illegally and accused the city of violating the Open Meetings Act. The council cut $865,000 from the NPD’s proposed budget increase on June 16. While its budget increased by $300,000 from the previous year, the council’s action resulted in the loss of nine unfilled officer positions.
With nine positions deleted, the FOP accused the city of violating the intent of the Public Safety Sales Tax (PSST) to fund 41 police officers and 30 firefighters. It also alleges the city did not give sufficient notice to the public because the special meeting agenda did not refer to a “reallocation of the police department budget or defunding the police,” the petition stated.
City attorneys disagreed and filed a motion to dismiss a case they say is without merit, the court record shows. Their response states funds from the PSST were fully allocated to the NPD and the council is permitted to make changes to the budget.
“Oklahoma law expressly allows the governing body of a municipality to add or decrease items in the budget prepared by the municipality’s chief executive officer,” the city’s response reads. “The PSST ordinance does not prohibit the amendment to the budget because the amendments do not affect the revenue anticipated under the ordinance.”
The city further argues in its response that the agenda’s language was sufficient according to state law because, “it clearly informed the citizens that a topic for discussion was consideration of adoption of the FY (fiscal year) 2021 City of Norman proposed operating and capital budgets.”
The case will be heard by an Ardmore judge after Chief District Judge Thad Balkman recused himself due to his familial relation to the FOP attorney Stan Ward, Balkman told The Transcript. Judge Leah Edwards assigned the case to Associate District Judge Thomas Baldwin.
Mindy Ragan Wood | 405-416-4420 | mwood@normantranscript.com
