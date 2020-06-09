City officials said Monday that they will not move forward with a plan to privatize operations of the city's animal shelter.
Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster, who spoke at the Norman Animal Welfare Oversight Committee meeting, said the city received at least 150 letters and emails asking that it halt its plans to hand over operational control to the Oklahoma Humane Society.
“All of these were individually written by citizens here in Norman that care about animal welfare and don't want to see this happen,” Foster said. “So really this is done. It's not going any further. We'll keep running it like we are.”
The move could have saved the city an estimated $150,000 a year, and city officials believed it would expand animal foster care and other programs.
Local animal welfare advocates though opposed the plan. Critics were concerned employees would not enjoy the same rate of pay and benefits, and that the shelter should remain under local control to ensure best practices were followed to ensure the highest live-animal release possible.
About two dozen attendees applauded Foster’s announcement.
Long-time veterinarian Sharon Marshall said she was happy to hear the decision.
“The amount of people individually supporting this facility and program is phenomenal,” Marshall said. “So, this is a good decision. I'm glad they looked at it (Oklahoma Humane Society partnership) but also came to the realization that you got a good thing going. Don't muck it up.”
The Norman Animal Welfare Center is supported in part by at least 90 local animal welfare advocacy groups who volunteer services to support adoption, community education and fostering animals, said Director Mark Bechtel.
He’s previously said that the center has the highest live-release rate in the state.
