Editor’s note: This story is the first in a series of budget-focused stories The Transcript will share over the next few weeks as the city gets closer to its budget deadline. Each story will delve into specific city departments’ budget requests, functions and biggest needs.
This week, the city’s Information Technology and Finance departments answered The Transcript’s questions, from why their budgets have increased or decreased this year, to what their most critical needs are for their area of local government operations.
Staff begins work on the proposed budget in September, and through meetings with fellow members of city hall and the Norman City Council, prioritizes each department’s needs.
In The Transcript’s reporting, a dividing line emerged between departments who find a wide array of grants to supplement their budgets, like public safety and parks and recreation, and departments like the city clerk and municipal court that do not have that luxury. A list of federal grants at grants.gov shows no available programs for these departments, nor for information tech support and the finance department.
Department costs for some are primarily staff-driven or program dominant, but all have in common the need for equipment, maintenance and supplies.
Information TechnologyThe city’s information tech department provides support to at least three dozen areas of responsibility. From data and storage backup to maintaining software for transactional and management systems, IT reaches every corner of city hall.
Q. How much is your budget request this year, and how much more or less do you seek from the previous fiscal year?
The IT department budget is $3,215,220, which is $276,896 more than last fiscal year.
Q. What is the reason for the budget amount you seek? What are the most critical needs and largest expenditures in your department this fiscal year? What about the next five years?
This year’s amount budgeted for Information Technology reflects a high cost for technology professionals and the cost for both critical hardware and software business systems that run each department in the city.
Like many other city departments, the IT team is small, and thus each individual carries a lot of responsibilities and skill sets. Expanded services could be achieved with more personnel, particularly in the business systems analyst area and security team.
Our cost of services continues to grow as big businesses that own licensing and maintenance for our software and hardware continue to find ways to squeeze out every dollar for the licensing renewals that are critical to keep our technology in compliance and secure. Over the next five years, cybercrime will continue to grow as will the need for aid from our staff on using our business systems. Central cash handling, remote desktop services and virtual desktop services are all big items for the city to tackle in technology.
Questions about grants and sales tax funding are not applicable to the IT office, the department said.
Q. What is something about your department
and the city budget that you wish the public knew?
The IT Department is responsible to keep all of our systems running 24/7, 365 days out of the year, and that challenge gets more difficult and more expensive as technology demands grow and expand each year. Our staff is small and made up of dedicated individuals who care about their jobs and about the funding received from tax payers. It is our goal to secure our systems and offer the best possible service to the public and all city staff on an ongoing basis while eliminating waste by automating services.
Finance Department
The buck stops at the finance department. From preparing for audits to managing revenue, assets and debt, the department monitors all financial activity for the City of Norman.
The department is entrusted with watching sales tax revenue trends to measure trends of growth or reversals, and brings together each department’s budget to comprise the city’s projected revenue and expenses every fiscal year.
Q. How much is your budget request this year, and how much more or less do you seek from the previous fiscal year?
The Finance Department proposed fiscal year 2021-2022 budget, in the City of Norman’s General Fund, is $3,790,549. This is an increase of $159,188 (+4.4%) above FYE 2021.
Q. What is the reason for the budget amount you seek? What are the most critical needs and largest expenditures in your department this fiscal year? What about the next five years?
The Finance Department’s proposed allocation is for the continuation of the services provided by the department in support of the department’s mission “to plan, receive, monitor, safeguard, invest, account for and expend the financial resources of the City of Norman in the highest legal, ethical and professional standard practical, and to respond to the service needs of our customers in a timely, courteous and accurate manner.”
The biggest expense is to provide for the salaries and benefits of the department employees who provide those services to the public and our city department colleagues. The most critical need currently is to adjust to the many changes that are confronting us in physical space and systems turnover, response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other changes.
Over the next five years, the department will be charged with continuing its high levels of response to the many financial stresses facing the city; our role is to provide sound professional financial advice to the council and other decision makers and to carry out the policies set by them. This will not change in the next five years, but the issues and policy responses will change.
While the finance department does not receive special sales or grant funds, it assists departments with those dollars.
The Finance Department does not receive or administer any grants directly, but assists in the contract compliance, auditing and monitoring of all grants received by the city and in applying for future grants. For example, the many new federal grants through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the American Recovery Plan and the proposed American Jobs Plan, the Finance department has had a direct role in all things related to the grants; but all things related to the grants are responded to on a team approach through administrators throughout the city organization.
Q. What is something about your department and the city
budget that you wish the public knew?
We wish the public at large would learn more about their city budget in general.
Everything related to the city’s finances is open, public record, but very few people take an interest in studying the facts related to them. Too often, residents take an interest in a particular small piece of the city budget without any knowledge or interest in the budget or the city operation as a whole. Too few people know the breadth of services that the city is providing to them, or how those services are paid for.
Specifically, I wish people in general knew how dependent the city is on sales tax revenues to pay for all of the general services that are provided, and how volatile sales tax revenues are.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.