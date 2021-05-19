Editor’s note: This story is the fourth in a series of budget-focused stories The Transcript will share over the next few weeks as the city gets closer to its budget deadline. Each story will delve into specific city departments’ budget requests, functions and biggest needs.
This week, the city’s Planning Department answered The Transcript’s questions, from why its budget has increased or decreased this year, to what its most critical needs are for its area of local government operations.
Staff begins work on the proposed budget in September, and through meetings with fellow members of city hall and the Norman City Council, prioritizes each department’s needs.
In The Transcript’s reporting, a dividing line emerged between departments who find a wide array of grants to supplement their budgets, like public safety and parks and recreation, and departments like the city clerk and municipal court that do not have that luxury. While the Planning Division receives some grant funding for various programs under its wide umbrella of services, it does not receive any voter approved special sales tax fund revenue.
Planning Department
The planning department encompasses zoning, permitting and development services throughout Norman.
Q. How much has your department requested this year and how much more or less do you seek than the previous fiscal year?
General Fund: $3,814,585 — $48,087 more than last fiscal year. In addition to the funding from the General Fund, almost $2 million is administered within the Planning Department. The budget discussion below focuses on the needs of the Planning Department from the General Fund.
Q. What is the reason for the budget amount you seek? What are the most critical needs and largest expenditures in your department this fiscal year? What about the next five years?
The Planning Department encompasses four different divisions: Planning Services, including Code Compliance; Development Services, including Permitting Services; GIS Services and Grant Services.
The budget increase is minimal and related to increasing annual programming fees for several IT solutions the Code Compliance Division and Development Services maintain for related inspection services programs.
The largest expense of the Planning Department is the personnel costs for the day-to-day operations. The staffing level of the department is lower than it was 10 years ago due to attrition and budget concerns.
To keep our adopted regulations current, it is critical that the City of Norman finalize and adopt the CompPlan/PlanNorman, as well as amend the Center City Form Based Code and maintain the process of Building Code updates. While the oversight of these activities by staff is imperative, it is necessary that qualified consultants that specialize in these complex issues be utilized.
Keeping our adopted documents — CompPlan/PlanNorman, Zoning Ordinance updates, Center City Form Based Code amendments, Building Code Updates — updated/current is a continual process. The GIS base map also requires continuous maintenance — there will be projects to update the planimetric base map, aerial photos and topographic map.
Q. How much of your budget, on average, ends up being supplemented through grants?
With the exception of a small portion of salary and benefit costs for three of the six employees, the Community Development Block Grant/Grants Division is funded 100% by funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The unique thing about the grants programs is that all funding recommendations come from a 15-member citizen committee that meets regularly to determine program policies and priorities. Their recommendation is then reviewed and approved by the Norman City Council before forwarding to HUD for implementation. Since 1978, Norman has received over $51 million dollars of investment from these programs.
For FYE 22, the Community Development Block Grant Entitlement Program (CDBG) will provide $927,206 for a wide range of activities directly benefiting the low and moderate income citizens of Norman. The HOME Investment Partnerships Program will provide $431,097 to be utilized in providing and developing affordable housing.
In addition to the Entitlement Awards for CDBG and HOME, funding from the CARES Act (CDBG-CV) was received in FYE21, totaling $1,273,256. These funds were utilized for a rent and utility program and to launch a Street Outreach Program to address homelessness. A third allocation of approximately $1 million dollars of CDBG-CV funds is anticipated in summer 2021. The eligible activities for this award have not been determined
Q. Are these grants figured into your proposed budget or hoped for in addition to your budget?
These funding provided by the CARES Act and the American Recovery Program are in addition to the usual operations that are budgeted annually. Given the fact that this funding is not an ongoing sustainable source of revenue, the use must be time limited to address specific items.
Q. What steps does your department take besides grants to reap savings in ongoing or completed projects?
Utilizing the knowledge and experience of our staff and community partners allows the CDBG Grants Division to leverage the scarce resources the City of Norman receives.
For instance, the Norman Cleveland County Continuum of Care is comprised of over 80 public, private, non-profit, faith-based and concerned individuals all working together to address homelessness within our community. This allows everyone at the table working in a collaborative manner, pooling resources and avoiding/eliminating duplication of resources.
Another example is the working partnership that the City of Norman has with the Norman Affordable Housing Corporation. Accessing their knowledge base of property management and development, the city is able to work with them and our designated Community Housing Development Organization to purchase, rehabilitate or develop housing that can then be rented at an affordable rate. Because of these partnerships there is approximately an additional $100,000 that is leveraged with the HOME funding for affordable housing projects.
Q. What is something about your department and the city budget that you wish the public knew?Our programs are here to serve the citizens of Norman and to maintain and improve quality of life in our community. Service is found in the names of our divisions and you will find us as support staff to more boards and commissions than any other department in the city. Those boards and commissions include: Planning Commission, Historic District Commission, Board of Adjustment, Board of Appeals, Greenbelt Commission and Social and Voluntary Services Commission.
Finally, I want to reiterate to the public that we all care deeply about performing superior service in all aspects of our responsibilities. As a department, we count on all of the divisions doing their part to be able to achieve that goal.
