A Norman City councilor wants to keep a shelter for the unhoused open and is asking the city to pay additional funds to do it.
The council could vote to adopt the fiscal year ending 2022 budget next Tuesday. As the deadline looms to finalize it, councilors discussed amendments to the budget during their June 1 study session.
The current fiscal year ends June 30, as does the city’s temporary shelter.
Ward 4 Lee Hall, who serves on the city’s Ad Hoc Committee to Address Homelessness, requested a budget amendment during the study session to fund an additional $80,000 — $20,000 a month for staff — to keep the shelter open through October 26, 2021, when the city lease for the space ends. She also asked city staff to explore using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to fund a permanent shelter pending the outcome of a study.
“I think funding a (permanent) shelter down the road is going to be an option,” she suggested. “It’s certainly something I’m going to be bringing forward as we consider ARPA funding.”
City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco reminded the council that while a resolution could be drawn up to use funds to extend the shelter, ARPA funds had tentatively been spoken for to fund a shortfall on the Emergency Operations Command Center. Several citizens objected to the EOC funding proposal during the May 25 meeting.
“Remember that council’s action was to table the appropriation of the ARPA funds for the EOC,” Francisco said. “But if you wanted to take up an additional appropriation of $80,000, you could do that at the next council meeting.”
For two years, the city has provided a temporary warming shelter during the city’s coldest months, but the council approved a lease agreement last year which allows the city’s homelessness program to office case managers, offer a warming shelter and use the property for storage. The shelter extended its end date this year from the end of March to the end of June.
Staff now calls it the “emergency” shelter instead of a warming shelter, Hall said. Located at 325 E. Comanche Street, it is a low-barrier facility – one that does not deny seekers based on factors like addiction.
“What we have discovered two years in a row is that … the occupancy of the warming shelter, now known as the emergency shelter, does not correlate with the temperature,” Hall said. “So, obviously it’s a great place for people to come out of the cold during the winter months, but what we found this spring was that we were actually increasing occupancy at the emergency shelter.”
As reported previously in The Transcript, the city’s shelter only averaged 16 clients a night while the capacity – restricted due to the COVID pandemic – was at 35. A review of minutes for the March meetings show in Feb. 2021, the average climbed to 18. February meetings were cancelled and no minutes for the April and May meetings were posted to the city’s website.
Over the last three months, Hall said, occupancy increased at the shelter, serving to date 236 people. By March 16, the shelter had served a total of 148 unduplicated — counting those who stayed at least one night —since it opened, according to minutes of the meeting.
Michelle Evans, the city’s homeless program coordinator, told The Transcript Wednesday that the average number of people who stayed in the shelter was 75 for March, 69 for April, and 72 for May. Evans said 235 unduplicated people total had stayed at the shelter since it opened.
Despite a difference of only 87 new guests at the shelter from March to May, several people continue to stay from one month to the next which boosted the average occupancy, Evans said.
“There continues to be a need for a low-barrier shelter,” Hall told the council Tuesday. “And the only other night shelter option in Norman is the Salvation Army, which is a high-barrier shelter.”
Lee referred to a $100,000 study to examine the scope of needs to address the unhoused.
“(The shelter is) temporary in nature until we get the results … it’s a temporary fix until we have more data to support what a permanent option and a permanent location might look like,” Hall said.
While hesitant to move forward on “permanent solutions,” Hall said preliminary findings of the study are on track to be available this summer, and final results in the fall.
Mayor Breea Clark said using ARPA funds would be perfect since the money “is designated to help people who have had a rough go of it.”
Hall said the timing to use those funds was too close for comfort with the council’s July retreat to study the use of those funds stretching past the closure of the shelter.
Funds through the city’s Community Development Block Grant and Emergency Solutions Grant funds have been exhausted, Hall said.
