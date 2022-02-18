Members of the city councilor-led Finance Committee have agreed to consider hiring bonuses for police officer recruits as open positions outpace the hiring pool.
This agreement comes in light of news that the city is enjoying a record-setting “20% growth from January 2021 to January 2022,” City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco told the committee Thursday. Sales tax revenue growth projections in previous years have hovered at 3-4%.
According to the agenda packet, at least eight positions in NPD are open, with four of those for police officers, one for a parking service officer, two in dispatch, and two in animal welfare.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said the police department received numerous applications, but only “five made it to the class.”
Mayor Breea Clark said the lack of quality applicants is a nationwide trend and mentioned hiring bonuses as an option to attract good candidates. Oklahoma City currently offers its police officers $5,500 signing bonuses.
“Especially since our general fund is in good shape,” she said, “have we thought about hiring bonuses?”
Pyle said “one-time” money is a good fit for enticement and said the city is also considering advertising open positions outside the state as are other departments. While traveling in California, Pyle said he heard a former Oklahoma City officer who became the chief of police in Fresno during a radio commercial promoting “why you should consider a career in public safety.”
He suggested the city could launch ads in both local and some out-of-state markets “to reach out and let people know where we are.”
Tax revenue soars, sparks hiring bonus discussion
Discussion over police recruitment tools — specifically hiring bonuses — comes in light of a sales tax trend Francisco said he hasn’t seen in almost two decades.
The city’s growth tracks higher than others in the state, the tax report indicated. A sales tax report which compares the sales tax collection percent change for cities year-to-date from February 2021 shows Norman’s collections rose from 22.23% from February last year to 23.61% year-to-date.
Oklahoma City collections showed a 19.15% change, down from 23.14% for February 2021. Moore declined from 27.48% to 18.87%. Edmond’s dropped from a 16.67% change in February 2021 to its year-to-date total of 9.31%.
“On a monthly basis, we compare our percentage of growth year over year,” Francisco said. “We compare the same statistic to about seven cities in Oklahoma, the larger cities. We’ve had a lot of discussion in the last year or two that we have been the slowest one. We’re the fastest one for the last 10 or 11 months.”
With the booming health of the general fund, the committee considered one-time expenditures rather than boosting ongoing programs. The exact reasons for the uptick in sales collections were not known, but Francisco did not foresee it as a permanent trend.
Consumer spending fueled from previous federal stimulus packages such as the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act have likely been exhausted in the economy, Francisco speculated. Building in Norman continues, which affects sales tax collections.
“We’re enjoying the ride, but again we don’t know how long it’s going to last,” he cautioned.
Additional openings
Other positions open in the city are being filled elsewhere, the committee learned.
The city’s grants manager, Lisa Krieg, said the Norman Housing Authority hired a housing navigator. Three employees have quit in the city’s homeless program, The Transcript reported previously.
Several other positions such as a city auditor, positions in the city’s homeless program, fire, maintenance and utilities are on hold pending approval by Pyle, Francisco and the council, the report shows.