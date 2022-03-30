City officials may adjust Norman’s municipal policies to prevent sex offenders from staying in their proposed homeless shelter.
In response to a request to further vet residents at the site of Norman’s proposed overnight shelter, 900 E. Main St., city manager Darrel Pyle said members of the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Commerce told him Norman would have to expand its intake document to cover whether the person is a member of a registry.
Pyle said the expanded intake document would allow shelter staff to check whether a person checking into the shelter is on any registry, including those outside of Norman.
Ward 4 Lee Hall, whose ward encompasses the proposed shelter location and current shelter location at 325 E. Comanche St., included the expanded screening process as a goal she wants the city to execute before opening the shelter.
“That is doable and achievable on our part. We have the language that would be required to be added to our intake documents, so at council’s direction, we would begin to put those documents together along with policy documents that would kind of govern how those intake forms are utilized and bring that to you for your consideration for approval,” Pyle said.
Pyle’s statement to the council follows weeks of debate over whether the city should place a homeless shelter at the proposed location, which is near Le Monde International School. Under state law, sex offenders are not allowed to stay at the proposed shelter because it’s within 2,000 feet of a school, park or childcare center.
Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello and Ward 3 Kelly Lynn have still opposed the location on the presumption that it would bring violent and sex offenders to the area.
Tortorello acknowledged Tuesday the city is working toward a solution, but he still wasn’t comfortable with the idea.
“We only have to get it wrong one time – that’s it, and then all heck breaks loose,” Tortorello said.
Those in favor of the facility have argued the proposed location is close to existing services including Food & Shelter Inc. and Griffin Memorial Hospital. Pyle said all possible shelter sites close to services fall outside of where sex offenders are allowed to stay.
“If there was a wonderful spot, we would have already been there,” he said.
While Lynn said he appreciated the work the city has done, he still said he sees “nothing good” with the proposed shelter.
He suggested the city place the shelter in its eastern half, bus unhoused people there for the night and bus them back into the populated part of Norman during the day for services.
“There’s no need to linger around the facility, and it would be located out by itself, where it’s not disrupting everybody else,” he said.
Ward 1 Brandi Studley accused Lynn of promoting segregation with his idea. She also said some councilors have used the issue of children in the area to gaslight other members of the council.
Studley said the current shelter hasn’t caused any problems for nearby Lincoln Elementary and Longfellow Middle School.
In light of emails she’s gotten from Le Monde parents about unhoused people causing problems in the area, Studley argued the onus to protect the students is on the school.
“As a school and as a parent, why are they not providing any more security if these issues are already occurring? I’m really confused as to why us talking about moving a warming shelter over there temporarily has brought up red flags when they’re already saying these things are currently happening, when they’re not providing any additional security for those kids that are there,” she said.
Mayor Breea Clark said Le Monde will likely have to move as well, because it’s expanding.
Along with expanding the screening process, Hall also asked city staff to look at how its homeless services could coincide with mental health services, and to consider who will operate a low-barrier overnight shelter moving forward.
She said these goals will take at least through the summer months to accomplish, which could give Le Monde families peace of mind.
“It looks like we have consensus to move forward — perhaps not unanimous, but we do need to get off of this and move forward, so please take care of that,” Clark said.