The City of Norman could hire two full-time employees to expand its housing outreach program, a staff member said Tuesday.
Lisa Krieg, the city’s grants manager, told the Ad Hoc Committee to Address Homelessness that the team would fill a need for consistent outreach to encampment areas.
The team would consist of a “housing navigator and an outreach case manager,” who would travel to homeless encampments and throughout the city to offer help to those in need, she said.
The positions would be paid for initially with Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security [CARES] Act funds as part of an Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) of approximately $44,000. The funds were left over from grant money Tulsa County declined, Krieg said.
“Tulsa County did not take their money, so we have an opportunity to use some of that money,” Krieg said. “We’ve been working on this outreach program for several months and figured out this funding piece.”
If the council approves it, the city could roll out the team by March 1, 2021. After the funds are depleted, the salary could be paid with CARES Act funds in the Community Development Block Grant program, Krieg said.
“Salaries and benefits for the positions is around $70,000 (each) with the (pay) around the mid $30,000s,” she said.
Krieg said she hopes to present the positions with the funding proposal to the City Council by the Jan. 12 meeting.
The winter warming shelter, for which the city has contracted a 12-month lease, could be used as an office hub for the team and a place to meet with those seeking housing.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.