The Norman City Council approved a developer's plans for a boutique hotel near Campus Corner during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The plans passed by a 7-2 vote, with council members Kate Bierman (Ward 1) and Lee Hall (Ward 4) voting no.
Plans for the Noun Hotel, led by developer Scott Lambert, include a 75,000 square-foot building that will be built at 542 S. University Boulevard. The hotel will offer 92 rooms that will be within 15 minutes walking distance of OU's football stadium, Lambert’s attorney Sean Rieger told the council last month.
The planning commissions approved the project on May 14 and a vote by the City Council was scheduled for June 23. However, the vote was postponed by a 6-3 vote until Lambert and Rieger held a neighborhood meeting with nearby residents.
More than a dozen residents made public comments during the discussion, including voices of support from representatives of Visit Norman, Campus Corner and the University of Oklahoma. Some residents, including neighbors that live nearby the proposed development, opposed the hotel. Former City Councilman and lawyer Bill Hickman spoke on behalf of nine residents that opposed the Noun Hotel.
Supporters of the hotel argued that it will have positive financial and community benefits for the City of Norman, especially as the local economy continues to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rieger argued that the city needs a hotel near the university, especially in the wake of Sooner Legends' owners announcing that their hotel is shutting down.
Local residents voiced concerns regarding noise, parking and that the hotel plans do not meet all specifications required by city code. The specific concern centered around the height of the building — the height of the proposed building exceeds city code by 8 feet.
Prior to the discussion, the City Council approved to accept an anonymous donation of $60,000 to purchase protective masks. Fire Chief Travis King said the masks will hopefully be available by Wednesday, and the plan is to make them available for residents for free at Fire Stations 1, 5, 8, 9.
“(Residents) will be able to get a mask if they need one,” King said.
