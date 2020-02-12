City council approves plat for Subaru dealership in TIF district

Norman City Council approved a final site development plan and final plat for a car dealership in the University North Park tax increment district Tuesday night.
City attorney Kathryn Walker said the sale of the plot between Interstate 35 and 24th Avenue NW, is pending to a Subaru dealership contingent on the council’s vote to approve the plat documents.
Word had spread on social media earlier this week about the dealership and many residents were not happy about it. Auto dealerships do not pay sales tax to municipalities. Sales tax for purchases after a vehicle sale — for parts or accessories — is allocated to cities.
By 2006 ordinance, 60% of sales tax collected by the businesses in UNP go to the TIF fund.
The news is anything but welcome to Ward 1 Councilwoman Kate Bierman, who said it is in a district where residents were once promised “high-end” retail and during a $5 million city budget shortfall.
“We’re tied on this one folks,” she wrote on the Ward 1 Facebook page. “The PUD [planned unit development] that was approved in the original UNP TIF deal allowed for the owners to vote to change their covenants to permit this kind of development in the TIF. The agenda item is simply a formality to accept the public improvements (water main, hydrants, sewer line, and sidewalks) and isn’t something we can just not approve and stop the development. We can’t stop it. I wish we could.”
During the meeting, Ward 3 Councilwoman Petrone asked Walker to comment on the dealership.
The original agreement restricts “retail uses on the north half. In the PUD it restricts commercial uses in the overall development to 50% of the total. So half of it has not been focused on commercial, so there’s still room,” Walker said.
The 2006 agreement contained restrictions in “the covenants” which stated “no retail uses can occur north of Rock Creek Road basically, so in order to allow a commercial use in the north half, the property owners had to seek a covenant amendment.”
Out of 44 property owners, they had to have 90% sign the covenant amendment and 41 signed, Walker said.
“That amendment is limited to this Subaru dealership only. So, it’s not allowing retail in the north half generally. It’s limited to this one location so that’s what allows it to come forward to council tonight.”
Walker said the PUD did not require high end retail nor did the zoning.
• Dealership money: Auto dealers may not bring in a fraction of the sales tax the state of Oklahoma collects and allocates as Motor Vehicle Tax, but the money does roll in on parts and accessories.
Oklahoma Tax Commission reports shows the city has collected $366,205.60 in sales tax from dealerships for the current fiscal year to date. In December dealerships contributed $57,218.62.
