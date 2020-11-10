The Norman City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to extend the mayor’s mask mandate from Nov. 30 to March 1 after hearing from public health experts.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID Officer for the University of Oklahoma, sounded an alarm about the rising infection rates and shrinking hospital beds for treatment. He reported 9,673 cases as of Tuesday in Cleveland County.
“The state reported (Monday) that 26,000 tests were done in the state, but this is the number that scared me very much---19.2% of the tests were positive, which is the highest percentage I’ve ever seen in Oklahoma,” Bratzler told the council. “On May 25, we were at 1.8 or 2% and now we’re approaching 20%.”
While some 500 “old” tests had not been added until Saturday, Bratzler said health officials are still seeing a “big uptick in cases.”
The increase in cases drew criticism from some residents in a community where a mask mandate has been in place since the early days of the pandemic. During public comment, Laurie Scott, Ward 6, asked, “Why are we extending a mask mandate when we have had a mask mandate enforced but yet have rising cases?”
Bratzler said every city in the state is going up, but those with mask mandates in place see lower infection rates.
“There is broad community spread of the virus, but communities that had mask mandates have a dramatically lower increase in the number of cases compared to those communities that did not,” Bratzler said. “When you look at two months worth of data, it was about a 25% reduction in the risk of increasing cases compared to when you looked at that time period ... a very dramatic reduction.”
A staff report included data from the state’s Health Department which showed a 21% increase in cases between Aug. 1 and Oct. 21 for cities with mask requirements but an 88% increase in cities which did not.
Ward 2 Joe Carter said he supported the mandate, especially after he lost his 92 year-old “Aunt Nadine” due to coronavirus after she declined to be hospitalized for treatment.
“I’m voting yes for my Aunt Nadine,” he said.
Ward 3 Alison Petrone said despite having contracted COVID-19 in August, her doctor informed her wearing a mask made a difference. She told The Transcript at the time that her symptoms were mild.
“One thing my doctor told me was, while I certainly did have symptoms of a COVID illness that likely the mask reduced my viral load, so it lightened how much I took in when I was exposed,” Petrone said.
Councilors were critical of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision not to enact a statewide mask order.
“I wish our governor would do his job and lead instead of beg when it comes to mask mandates. Imagine if the state would have had a mask mandate when we put one in place,” Mayor Breea Clark asked. “How many more people would be alive? Look at the numbers we’re seeing in the successful reduction of the transmission of COVID-19 with mask mandates.”
OTHER BUSINESS:
The council postponed a vote to accept a land deal for a proposed aquatics and multi-sports complex after Petrone pulled the item from the consent docket.
After more than an hour of questions regarding mineral rights, closing costs, parking agreements and other details, the council voted 6-3 to discuss the contract in an executive session. Clark, Carter and Ward 8 Matt Peacock voted not to postpone. The council scheduled the session for the Nov. 24 meeting. The construction start date for the project is August 2021.
The council was also scheduled Tuesday night to meet in executive session regarding the Fraternal Order of Police lawsuit filed against the city in July. The council met in executive session Oct. 16 during its annual retreat to discuss the lawsuit.
Court records show on Nov. 2 attorneys for the FOP filed a motion to depose Clark and then sitting fellow councilors along with “other witnesses.” On the same day, the city filed a motion for summary judgment. A hearing has been set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
