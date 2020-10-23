The Norman City Council could use federal funding to make up a shortfall in construction costs to build a long-awaited senior wellness center.
City spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said the council will discuss using CARES (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security) Act funds to make up the $4.8 million shortfall for the project during its meeting next Tuesday.
The project is part of the half-cent Norman Forward Sales Tax Fund initiative, which was approved by voters in 2015. As sales growth continues to lag, the City Council attempted to pass a general obligation bond in August 2020 to make up for the shortfall in several projects, but voters declined all four bond issues.
“The CARES Act funding the city received was a reimbursement of city expenditures in response to the pandemic, as such those funds do not have requirements on how they must be used,” Meyer said. “The council is deciding how to use this bucket of one-time money, that may be one of the things they look at, however, no final decisions have been made at this time.”
The council met last weekend during a special session to develop goals for the following year. Discussions included how the council wanted to spend $9.6 million in CARES Act funds.
A spreadsheet broke down proposed expenses for the funds, including a $4.8 million supplement to construct the senior center.
Since January, the center location has been the subject of discussion as the city and the Norman Regional Health System Authority have been negotiating the sale or trade of city-owned land in the Porter Campus.
Meyer said the land deal is not likely to result result in financial gain to make up for the shortfall.
“The latest appraised value of the city-owned property on the Porter Campus is $2.54 million,” she said. “The city estimates it needs about six acres for the senior center. The focus thus far has been on how to address the swap of various city-owned parcels on the Porter Campus with hospital owned property to ensure we retain land and location for the senior center. As part of this transaction, the hospital is willing, and many on council expressed support for the idea during the retreat, to also include 718 N. Porter in the swap for the city’s use. If the land is swapped in this way, there is no exchange of cash. It is essentially an even trade.”
The Norman Forward Senior Wellness Center Committee voted unanimously on Oct. 5 to build the center at the southeast intersection of North Findlay Avenue and Each Rich Street. The total cost of the project is $12.1 million.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.