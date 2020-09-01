As the City Council eyes restrictions and guidelines, game day is likely to see a different order of business when it comes to dining and tailgating in Norman.
An influx of 20,000 students with the return of classes at the University of Oklahoma and those who flock to Norman for games prompted council to consider several options Tuesday night.
While no action was taken Tuesday night, the council will likely approve a resolution during the Sept. 8 meeting to reduce restaurants and bar capacity to 50% while facilitating closed streets and parking areas for overflow seating. The restrictions would apply only on game days.
“Fifty-percent on game day sounds like something that we can utilize to help our bars and restaurants not be completely overwhelmed, knowing that we don’t know what it’s going to look like yet, but accommodating with outdoor seating which we will discuss further on Sept. 8,” Mayor Breea Clark said. “People are going to come to enjoy what Norman does best. We just want to make sure we’re providing that they do it safely and while keeping our students here, our residents safe and our businesses open.”
Tailgating also may be allowed with guidelines, but there was no presentation on specific parameters for the activity. Clark said she expected Norman Fire Department to issue guidelines for private lots whose owners intend to host tailgating.
COMPLIANCE PATROL
The council discussed using CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funding to pay for code enforcement to patrol establishments for pandemic-related restrictions.
Norman Police Department Deputy Chief Ricky Jackson reported to the council on a mission the department undertook to check for mask-wearing policies and social distancing in busy bars.
Four officers in plainclothes divided into two teams to do periodic checks between 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Jackson said. He referred to Campus Corner where the team witnessed some minor violations, but said that patrons were “courteous” and quick to comply.
It was not Jackson’s recommendation to continue using officers but suggested the city use code enforcement or employees within the fire department or fire marshal’s office, he said.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said he could use existing staff to take shifts during patrol hours and use CARES Act funding to pay for overtime costs.
FRAT PARTIES
Jackson did not recommend code enforcement employees to patrol “frat parties” and said it was a matter for police officers, he told the council.
Clark presented the possibility of using language in the city’s large-gathering nuisance ordinance to use COVID as a reason to shut them down.
The ordinance allows police to shut down the party if there are at least three violations such as nudity or indecency, narcotics and noise. If there are three convictions on complaints at the same house, the property can be deemed a nuisance, City Attorney Kathryn Walker said.
Ward 4 Lee Hall asked city staff if there was any language in the ordinances to allow officers to shut down a house party based only on “if they were unmasked, not social distancing and creating a public health hazard?”
Jackson suggested the possibility of using an “unlawful assembly clause” under the City Charter’s section 15-505.
Walker said the charter does not have a social gathering limitation or mask requirement for private homes.
NPD Chief Kevin Foster pointed to the health code in the large-gathering nuisance ordinance, defined as something “which would endanger the safety, health, comfort or repose of any considerable number of persons.”
Walker said she was not certain the language would meet the criminal standard. Clark speculated that a house basement with “150 people in it, no one’s wearing masks, they’re shoulder-to-shoulder, surely that would fall under (it). If not, as I’ve spoken with (Ward 4) council member (Lee) Hall, that’s what we amend. We have seen the shortcomings of a pandemic happening once in a century, and we’ve kind of had to catch up to them.”
Hall and Ward 7 Stephen Holman suggested that officers educate the residents first and try to obtain compliance without citation. The council took no vote.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other matters, the council approved a selection committee for an interim Ward 2 councilor. Gabriel Bird, Melissa Houston, Ellen Kanak, Julie Knudsen and Jermaine Peterson will review applications and make a recommendation to the council. The vacancy is due to the untimely death of newly elected councilman David Perry who took office in July.
A selection committee recommended Michael Nash last week to replace Ward 5 Sereta Wilson following her resignation. He was allowed to participate in the meeting but is not permitted to vote until he is expected to be sworn in on Sept. 8.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
