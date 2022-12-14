Questions surrounding Shannon Hanchett's death in a county jail cell elicited comments from several City Council members Tuesday night.
Hanchett was arrested Nov. 26 and jailed in the Cleveland County Detention Center on complaints of making false 911 calls and obstructing an officer.
The officer, in a court affidavit, said Hanchett was "exhibiting behavior that was consistent with some type of mental health disorder."
She was found unconscious and not breathing in her cell on Dec. 8.
Hanchett’s behavior the night of her arrest, however, did not meet the criteria for transport to a mental health facility because she was not a threat to herself or others, according to the Norman Police Department.
The requirements for “urgent intervention” include the threat of suicide or harm to another person “with a dangerous or deadly weapon," according to the department's policy and procedures manual.
Council member Brandi Studley, who represents Ward 1, said Hanchett's death left her “heartbroken to learn her death was another failure in our legal system.”
“I have obtained a copy of the police report,” she said and then read a portion from the dais.
"'Upon arrival I contacted the defendant who was exhibiting behavior that was consistent with some type of mental health disorder.’ The rest of the report is irrelevant. It was at that point the officer recognized a mental health issue and should have contacted a mental health professional to evaluate and deescalate the situation. Instead she was arrested, taken to jail and subsequently died 12 days later.”
Studley called for a study session on Jan. 10 to probe the police department’s policy related to contact with people who have mental health challenges.
In addition, she asked for an item to create Norman’s own mobile crisis system be placed on the agenda, with money set aside to fund it, she said.
A mobile crisis unit is a mental health response team which is deployed by first responders or an individual by dialing the new statewide hotline, 988, which launched in July.
Studley said the council needs to know how the city is partnering with the 988 system. A review of the police department’s policy manual made no direct reference to that hotline.
The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services planned to expand mobile crisis units across the state, including Norman, The Transcript reported in 2021.
The council had set aside $1.2 million for its own units -- a pilot project -- by June 2021. Members earned there were two units operating in Norman with more planned by the state agency. The council also learned it could cost $3.1 million for an in-house program, the same cost as a program in Oregan called Crisis Helping Out On The Streets (CAHOOTS).
Studley said more needs to be done.
“Our system and our policies have once again failed us,” she said.
Ward 2 councilor Lauren Scheuler agreed.
“This has been a fundamental breakdown of the policies that we have in place to protect our community members,” she said. “We need to do a better job of figuring out intervention points along this system.”
Schueler agreed to pursue an in-house mobile crisis unit program along with Ward 4’s Helen Grant, Ward 7’s Stephen Holman and Ward 8’s Matt Peacock.
Grant apologized on behalf of the city for failing “to bring forth necessary policy changes we need to address to address mental health.”
Ward 3 representative Kelly Lynn accused council members of staging Hanchett’s death as a “political statement.” Some TV news outlets were present.
“Well, I’ll tell you I find it quite repulsive to bring TV cameras in here and use this terrible tragedy as a political moment to try to lay this at the feet of our policemen,” Lynn said.
He also told the police and firemen watching they have the “overwhelming support” of the city.
Ward 5 councilor Rarchar Tortorello criticized his colleagues for drawing conclusions when few facts surrounding Hanchett’s death have become known and remaining questions hang in the balance.
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office has not said what led to Hanchett’s death, which is being investigated by the agency and the OSBI. The state Medical Examiner's office has yet to publicize Hanchett's cause of death.
“Let’s preserve those facts and judgement until the report comes out,” Tortorello said. “And I don’t think we should use the council dais to attack them on something we don’t know. We don’t have all the facts yet.”
Peacock expressed concerns what Hanchett’s death could mean for anyone who faces a similar situation.
“What happened to her is absolutely heartbreaking, senseless,” he said. “And the scary part is, it can happen to any of us. She deserved better, so much better.”
Holman said it was not the time to “blame” people for Hanchett’s death, but a time to determine “what we’re going to do better moving forward.”
“I think that’s what she would want us to do,” he said.
Mayor Larry Heikkila did not comment on Hanchett’s death. Ward 6's Elizabeth Foreman was absent.
Of the $865,000 which had been reallocated from the police department’s budget in 2020, and additional $500,000 was allocated in 2021 for community outreach programs including mobile crisis response, City Manager Darrel Pyle said in an email to the Transcript on Monday.
After the council learned of the state’s mental health agency’s plans to expand mobile crisis units, the dais took a different direction, Pyle said.
“Council shifted focus to transportation services for our homeless population,” he said. “That took the form of the purchase of two vehicles currently being built and a mileage reimbursement program to help non-profits cover the cost of getting homeless individuals to needed services and appointments.”
