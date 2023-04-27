Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper was front and center during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, where he was recognized for his role in the success of the county’s treatment court program.
Treatment courts, also referred to as drug courts, are judicially supervised court dockets that provide a sentencing alternative of treatment combined with supervision for people living with serious substance use.
Tupper oversees the county program, which boasts more than 1,000 graduates who have avoided more than 5,000 years of incarceration, according to a proclamation declaring May as treatment court month in the city.
The proclamation read by Mayor Larry Heikkila also noted that treatment court graduates have a 9% recidivism rate compared to a 54% recidivism rate for offenders released from prison.
“These programs are proven to work,” Tupper told the council. “I’m convinced that there is not a smarter strategy for dealing with justice-involved persons who are struggling with addictions and mental illness.”
The county’s treatment court includes a wellness court program “so we’re servicing folks with mental illnesses and addiction,” he said.
Tupper recognized his support staff for their contributions to the success of the programs.
“I sit up on the bench and I wear the robe, but the real work is being done by our team members, our compliance, our coordinators, our treatment providers, prosecutors and defense attorneys,” he said.
