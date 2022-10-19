A critical incident last week has renewed discussion among city councilors about armored vehicles at the Norman Police Department.
Ward 5 councilor Rarchar Tortorello in a Monday news release argued NPD needs an armored vehicle to “save officer and civilian lives.”
The city’s officers used the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office’s armored vehicle for safety during an Oct. 11-12 standoff with a barricaded person threatening “suicide by cop.” The suspect allegedly fired from a residence in the 3200 block of Timber Shadows Drive, striking the vehicle multiple times but not hitting any officers, according to statements from the agencies.
The department does not currently have any armored vehicles, but may use the sheriff’s office’s and Moore police’s rescue vehicles. The Oct. 11-12 standoff was the second time in the past 18 months that NPD has requested assistance from a neighboring agency’s armored vehicle, the department says.
Tortorello argued NPD needs an armored vehicle so it doesn’t have to rely on neighboring agencies for response to critical incidents. He said its vehicles could be under maintenance during a critical incident, and reaching out beyond that would be inconvenient.
“One officer life being lost, civilian life being lost, is unacceptable in today’s time, when we have the money to actually pursue and acquire such a vehicle,” he said.
Ward 3 councilor Kelly Lynn, on his social media pages, has also supported the purchase of an armored vehicle.
Ward 7 councilor Stephen Holman said he is open to discussion of whether an armored vehicle is necessary.
NPD officials have not said whether they would like an armored vehicle, but they said the department will “respond to the request for information” from councilors.
Tortorello estimates the city would need to spend about $400,000 for an armored vehicle and to replace a robot used by the SWAT team.
Former NPD Chief Keith Humphrey in 2015 requested the department be approved for an armored vehicle — a Lenco Bearcat — for officer safety. Bearcats are armored trucks commonly used to transport large sums of money to banks.
Holman at the time opposed the purchase because it would have come from the city’s civil asset forfeiture fund. Civil asset forfeiture funds come from money or sold property seized from alleged criminal activity.
Tortorello initially proposed that the civil asset forfeiture fund, which has $1.2 million, pay for an armored vehicle. He later said he didn’t want to use the federal 1033 fund, which has drawn controversy for giving law enforcement agencies military-grade equipment.
Residents were still concerned about the funding source, Tortorello said.
“I’m open to looking at different funding if the civil asset forfeiture fund has been problematic in getting it passed,” Tortorello said.
Holman said Norman has grown considerably since he opposed the 2015 proposal.
“It’s a discussion we need to have, if this police department believes it’s something that they really need,” he said.
Tortorello said “critical incidents” that might require the use of an armored vehicle have increased in the city. The Transcript has requested the number of critical incidents in the past 18 months versus the 18 months before that.
A 2020 study from Louisiana State University concluded that military-grade equipment given to agencies through the 1033 fund does not lower crime in communities whose law enforcement agencies have them. Once of the authors of the study also told ABC News that data shows the equipment doesn’t increase or decrease officer injuries, either.
Tortorello said an armored vehicle would be for officer safety, not crime reduction. When asked about the author’s assertion about officer injuries, Tortorello referred to the Oct. 11-12 standoff.
“Talking to SWAT officers who were there on the ground last Tuesday, they feared for their lives. We’re talking about officers using their own Crown Vic to take civilians away from the perimeter, and bullets are flying through, and that Crown Vic, even the engine block, offers very little protection to the officer and civilians that are trying to evacuate,” he said.
Holman said he would like to look further into this data. He also said he’d like to see discussion regarding vehicle cost, and how many are needed in Cleveland County.
If council and city staff are going to try to purchase the vehicle, Tortorello said he hopes to involve the community in the discussion.
“The citizens demand that we work together for this, and I don’t think there should be a bickering fight between each other,” he said. “I think it should be focused on policy and public safety, and keep partisanship out of it.”
