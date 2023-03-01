The Norman City Council this week set an election for May 9 to increase the hotel tax rate from 5% to 8%, but some residents pushed back on the idea.
Visit Norman Executive Director Dan Schemm told the council Tuesday the increase would boost revenue, especially after the University of Oklahoma joins the Southeastern Conference for athletics and increases seating for football –- decisions Schemm believes will increase tourism and student population.
Revenue is estimated to rise by $1 million, with $757,500 to be allocated for a sports tourism commission, Schemm told the council. The commission, he added, would draw regional sporting events to Norman.
The increase would also generate an additional $262,500 for the Norman Arts Council. Half the tax revenue is shared equally between the arts council and the city’s parks and recreation department. The current projected guest tax revenue is expected to reach $1.65 million, according to Schemm.
Cynthia Rogers, an OU economics professor, told the council she was concerned that raising the rate would lead some people to stay in other communities where the tax is lower.
“You could deter people from staying in Norman if it gets too high,” Rogers said. “They could stay in Moore, not very far away, if they’re price sensitive. Not everybody who will be coming to town to do whatever will have fat wallets.”
Resident Paul Wilson said he was concerned other cities would keep their room tax rates lower after Norman raises its rate.
“I was planning a trip to another state for an event and we looked 30 minutes away and the hotel price dropped dramatically,” Wilson said. “If we do make this trip, we’re staying 30 minutes away because if I can save half as much on a hotel room and drive 30 minutes away, I’m putting that into dinner and shopping.”
Council members did not express the same concerns.
Elizabeth Foreman, who represents Ward 6, said she recalled attending a conference in September at a hotel in Norman.
When the organization tried to rebook for September 2024, it was fully booked.
“They don’t even know what the football schedule is going to be and people have reserved everything because we’re going to SEC early,” Foreman said. “So, I do think there are some moves that are happening in the city that will generate a lot of good revenue for multiple things that we do.”
Stephen Holman, the Ward 7 councilor, recalled that cities in the SEC tended to have higher hotel tax rates than Visit Norman proposed.
Schemm said Norman has been in the bottom 25% for guest tax rates as a member of the Big 12 Conference.
“When you start looking at other states, it's a little different looking at the SEC,” he said. “There are some that charge lower guest tax rates than we do, but their sales tax may be significantly higher and many of them charge an alcohol tax that goes toward tourism, sports or sporting goods tax that Arkansas has for tourism.
"We are always towards the bottom when you’re looking at marketing dollars spent toward attracting visitors.”
Schemm also said Moore does not have a guest tax, but they only have “about 400 rooms and they don’t market it either.”
“They don’t have a destination marketing organization,” Schemm said. “Their whole strategy is to pick up visitors off the highway or overflow from Norman.”
Ward 4 councilor Helen Grant expressed praise for the proposed tax rate increase after learning several hoteliers were asked for feedback and nodded their support for it.
Matt Peacock, Ward 8 councilor, said he supported anything that boosts revenue for arts and parks and recreation.
Other business
The council approved a $100,000 contract with Neighborhood Alliance for a second year to help neighborhoods organize improvements within their communities.
The alliance conducts workshops in the community open to all residents throughout the year. Workshops include education on code enforcement, public safety and events that foster relationships with neighbors.
The alliance will also offer a “Norman Neighbors Academy, which is a full day of training for citizens of Norman to gain the confidence” to form neighborhood associations, the contract read.
The council also appointed Austin Ball to fill a Ward 1 vacancy after he won election to the seat last month.
Incumbent Brandi Studley resigned before her name could be removed from the ballot and left the seat vacant through the end of June when her term ends.
