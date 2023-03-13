Norman property management company Sooner Traditions will ask the City Council on Tuesday night to approve a land use change at 1300 W. Lindsey St., near Rebecca Lane.
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. inside City Hall, 201 W. Gray St.
The proposal includes a retail building facing Lindsey with an office building behind it, according to a staff report.
The request is a special planned unit development, which allows for a variety of uses, according to the zoning ordinance. The uses include retail, services such as salons, medical cannabis “as allowed by state law,” pharmacy, bars or restaurants, and tobacco sales, to name a few.
Sooner Traditions’ proposal won unanimous approval from the Planning Commission on Jan. 12.
The council Tuesday also will also consider a $196,190 contract with Garver Engineering related to an indirect potable reuse pilot project at Lake Thunderbird.
According to the staff report, the project treats waste water and discharges it into the lake to help boost water levels. The lake is Norman’s primary source of drinking water and the project was a recommendation of a 2013 ad hoc committee related to the 2060 Strategic Water Supply Plan.
If approved, Garver will determine the economic feasibility of indirect potable reuse (IPR) in a cost comparison to other alternatives, the staff report said.
“If IPR remains the most economic option, NUA (Norman Utilities Authority) will commence further steps to implement it,” the report said.
If the city moves forward with the program, it would have to submit an engineering report for consideration of approval by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, according to the report.
Study session
Prior to the council’s regular meeting, members will meet behind closed doors in executive session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a lawsuit the city lost last month.
Shaz Investments Properties alleged the council had no legal basis to deny the company’s request to add homes to its existing Eagle Cliff housing addition.
The city has not disclosed whether it will appeal Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman’s Feb. 21 ruling in favor of the developer. The city, however, has said it would discuss the possibility with the council.
Executive session meetings are not open to the public, according to the Open Meeting Act.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.