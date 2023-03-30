Mayor Larry Heikkila has asked the City Council to consider a new rule related to meeting agendas after one member removed an item from the consent docket just minutes before the start of Tuesday night’s meeting.
Council member Kelly Lynn, who represents Ward 3, asked staff to remove an item approving a 90-day extension for a contract with Food & Shelter, Inc. to operate the city’s emergency homeless shelter.
Consent docket items are passed by a single vote of council and not up for discussion or vote unless pulled at the request of a council member.
Lauren Schueler, who represents Ward 2, asked when the shelter contract amendment was pulled.
“What time?” she asked.
Heikkila said Lynn pulled the item at 6:25 p.m., or five minutes before the meeting began.
“I just ask because I think that we as council members owe it to each other and members of the public to pull things earlier,” Schueler said.
Lynn admitted to removing the item.
“I pulled it because I can pull it,” he said. “Take it. Have it. Whatever.”
Consent agenda items are routine business and typically non-controversial, City Attorney Kathryn Walker told the council during a prior training on decorum.
At the time, Walker urged the council to remove an item from the consent agenda if they did not wish to support it so they could vote on it separately.
Lynn, who has voted against the use of public funds for human service programs as a matter of political principle, said it should not have been on the consent agenda because “I’ve never supported this.”
Council member Stephen T. Holman, who represents Ward 7, said removing the item minutes before the meeting was compounded by the rules for speaking during meetings.
“We require the public to sign up online to speak before the meetings,” Holman said. “A process I don’t agree with … but because we do that it’s important that people know what is going to be voted on specifically or discussed by council.”
Holman noted the public could not have known the item would be discussed and voted on separately.
“The public is going to assume that item will be approved as part of the consent agenda,” he said.
Lynn noted that he told fellow councilors during the March 9 City Council Oversight Committee meeting he wanted to see if more churches would financially support the shelter.
The council reached consensus during that meeting to grant a 90-day extension to evaluate the success of the shelter and determine a permanent location.
“I offered, and I was serious, to go to churches and ask for money,” Lynn said. “Let’s go to the church and ask for money before you come to the city, exhaust those resources.”
A person shouted from the back of the room to ask “have you asked?”
Lynn did not return comment as Heikkila called for order.
During the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting, several people spoke in support of the shelter and cautioned against pulling items at the last minute.
John, who did not give his last name, said council members must remember they work for the people.
“You have to give us enough time when something’s being pulled off the (consent) agenda,” he said. “You are here for the people, not for yourselves. Okay? Ya’ll need to give people adequate time to recognize what you’re talking about. That’s only fair.”
No one in attendance spoke against the contract item and it passed 8-1 with Lynn voting against.
Heikkila instructed staff to discuss a rule that would prohibit any item being pulled after 4 p.m. on the Monday before a council meeting, which typically start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Following the meeting, The Transcript asked the city to clarify the powers of the mayor to set rules of the meeting.
Walker said it is the discretion of the mayor, who is the “presiding officer” of the meetings, to refine Robert’s Rules of Order which the City Charter prescribes.
In an email, Walker said “Each Mayor approaches it a little differently and some past mayors have opted to gain council consensus through adopted resolutions to more formally set out ground rules in the meetings, even if not strictly required, while others have implemented things to preserve order and decorum and/or expedite business without formal council action, like requiring sign-ups to speak in advance of council meetings, setting time limits to time of debate.”
She also stated Heikkila’s proposed rule should be discussed by the council.
“There are other considerations for the proposed rule of limiting when items on the consent docket can be pulled, so it’s a good idea of the mayor to discuss it with the full council first,” she said.
