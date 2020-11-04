Local businesses struggling to survive could be closer to local relief if the Norman City Council decides to use remaining federal dollars to fund a relief program.
The council will hear a presentation from city staff during the Nov. 17 meeting. Around $3 million remains in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds from $9.6 million which the city received, The Transcript reported last week. The council approved a plan to use $4.8 million as a construction supplement to the proposed Senior Center and a little more than $1 million total for Visit Norman and the Norman Arts Council.
“The reimbursement received for expenses incurred regarding the response to COVID-19 are discretionary,” City Manager Darrel Pyle said. “That provides council with the flexibility to use the remaining $3 million for a small business recovery program.”
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, says it couldn’t come at a better time. Without additional CARES Act funds in sight and the state’s Oklahoma Business Relief Program (OBRP) depleted, a local relief program could buy stretched business owners more time, he said.
“Some relief locally right now would go a long way, particularly right now because there are some industries regardless of the fact that it’s the holidays and hopefully retail shopping will take an uptick, there’s still some industries that are not going to see the benefit,” Martin said. “Then there’s the double whammy of being closed because of the ice storm.”
It remains unknown which businesses would receive the assistance. In previous meetings, council members seemed to agree that minority owners and those who did not receive prior financial aid should be first in line.
“How to prioritize has been a discussion topic,” Pyle said. “Every city that has provided small business assistance has received far more application requests than money available. Council’s prior discussions have focused on defining small businesses and primarily those that were overlooked by the Payroll Protection Plan (PPP) or other SBA (Small Business Administration) program. Council also focused on minority-owned and female-owned business that could directly demonstrate a substantial negative impact from the pandemic.”
In May, the city conducted a survey of small business owners, most of whom said their chief concern was a drop in working capital. Pyle said it was possible the city could conduct a second survey, but he described a clearer picture as the pandemic has worn on.
“The most interesting element of the current environment (is) some small businesses have grown exponentially through the pandemic,” he said. “Others have closed for good. Business segment, adaptability, years in business prior to the pandemic, management practices, balance sheet strength prior to the pandemic all have had an impact on the current environment. Our businesses that primarily thrive in the entertainment and tourism industry have probably been hit the hardest.”
Martin said restaurants and shops routinely operate on thin profit margins.
“Most of your small, locally owned businesses are in the same boat,” he said. “National chains, some of your big boxes have done very well. They were deemed essential, they were able to stay open. Small, locally owned businesses are always working on very tight margins and so, just a few months of being shut down or slow business can completely devastate them and close them permanently. Regal Spotlight (theater) in Norman announced they won’t reopen until next year. How much longer can these people carry on?”
While Martin said $3 million may not be a lot of money, it could make a big difference if it means a business stays open and keeps its employees.
“I think every little bit helps,” he said. “As opposed to doing nothing, we should do something.”
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
