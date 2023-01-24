The City Council on Tuesday will discuss a proposed apartment complex in an existing floodplain and a contract to purchase land for affordable housing.
The 10-acre complex would be built at Constitution Street and the west side of Classen Boulevard, according to a staff report. The student housing project calls for 430 units and 665 beds.
Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. inside council chambers at City Hall, 201 W. Gray St.
The complex, which would be “partially” located in the Bishop Creek flood plain, was given conditional approval by the city’s Flood Plain Permit Committee.
“The applicant proposed changes to the Bishop Creek floodplain that would change the width of the floodplain by greater than ten percent and thus, requires Council approval,” the staff report stated.
According to the report, applicant, Subtext Acquisitions, LLC, supplied a hydrologic study with the floodplain permit application that demonstrated “minimal impact on the Bishop Creek floodplain as a result of this development.”
If approved, the developer would have to meet the requirements of the city’s Flood Hazard Mitigation statute and a Letter of Map Revision, which is also a requirement of FEMA.
Also Tuesday, the council will consider approving a purchase contract to buy a 5-acre lot for $525,000 on the northeast corner of of Imhoff Road and Oakhurst Avenue.
The property is north of the Hitachi plant next to the Kingdom Hall church.
The council has discussed allocating a portion of the $6.4 million American Rescue Plan Act money it set aside for affordable housing on a tax credit housing project. The developer would build the units with a period of tax forgiveness to set low rent prices, according to a presentation last month.
If the council approves, staff will apply for the tax credit program. If it does not pass, the panel could pursue partnerships with the Norman Housing Authority or Norman Community Housing Development Organization to development affordable housing, a staff report stated.
Public comment is allowed on both the apartment complex and property purchase contract.
Prior to the regular meeting, the council will also meet with Visit Norman Executive Director Dan Schemm for a presentation on increasing the city’s room tax. No presentation was available Monday on the agenda item.
