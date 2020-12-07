The Norman City Council will vote on 39 items Tuesday night, from a new bar to a previously opposed marijuana commercial agricultural farm.
The council also will vote whethe to host its Dec. 22 meeting, the consent agenda shows.
Some items for consideration have drawn oppositional public comment in previous meetings. A proposed marijuana commercial grow business is on the agenda to change the zoning from residential to agricultural.
Several residents near the site at 2001 E. Rock Creek Road asked the planning commission not to approve it during the Oct. 11 meeting. They were concerned about odor, water pollution and noise issues, which the owner, Ernest Bell, refuted during that meeting.
While the planning commission approved Bell’s request, commissioner Steven McDaniel said the council needed to give the planning commission direction on the mitigation of odor for similar proposals in the future.
Medical marijuana commercial growth businesses are not allowed in residential zoned areas, the staff report reads.
The council will vote on a special use permit for a proposed bar owned by two women. Equity Brewing, which will feature craft beer as a “nano-brewery” at 109 E. Tonhawa Street, the staff report reads. The opening is tentatively set for spring 2021, according to the staff report documents.
America’s Car Mart will ask the council approve its request for a preliminary plat for a car lot. The project will include a detail shop in addition to the car lot at 512 N. Interstate Drive. The site was previously platted for Big Red Sports and Imports, The Transcript previously reported.
