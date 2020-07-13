The Norman City Council will consider approving a developer’s plans for a boutique hotel near Campus Corner during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Plans to build the Noun Hotel at 542 S. University Boulevard were initially scheduled to be considered during the City Council’s meeting on June 23, but six city council members voted to postpone the vote until developer Scott Lambert and attorney Sean Rieger met with residents near the property.
Several residents wrote emails to the city in recent weeks expressing concern about noise, stormwater, parking and the sight of an overhanging building within view of their homes.
According to the ordinance, the Planning Commission “conducted a public hearing as required by law” regarding the hotel.
Rieger told The Transcript last month his client had met with people in the neighborhood.
The proposed 75,000 square-foot hotel offers 92 rooms that will be within 15 minutes walking distance of OU's football stadium, Rieger told the council last month. The planning commissions approved the project on May 14.
The City Council will also consider an ordinance that would grant special use for medical marijuana processors to develop property in the Rural Agricultural district. Zoning laws have required medical marijuana processors to develop property in the Restricted Industrial district.
Processors would not be allowed to have on-site sales, according to the ordinance.
The City Council will also consider an ordinance that would prohibit the use and sale of tobacco and vape products to anyone under the age of 21.
Residents in violation of the ordinance would face fines of up to $300, according to the ordinance.
Tuesday’s meeting will be held via zoom at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed live on the City of Norman’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/CityOfNormanOK.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.