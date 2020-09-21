The Norman City Council is expected to approve an interim councilor for Ward 2 Tuesday night and vote on a matching school resource officer grant, which it has delayed for months.
The mayor-appointed selection committee chose Sean Boyd to replace the late David Perry, and the council is expected to approve the recommendation.
Boyd holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing from the University of Oklahoma and was appointed Chickasaw Nation’s executive officer of marketing and business development, his letter of intent reads.
Boyd’s official appointment obligates the council to vote on whether it will accept a $500,000 matching grant for a U.S. Department of Justice School Resource Officer Grant. The three-year grant would add four additional SROs. Mayor Breea Clark and several councilors declined to accept the grant during the Aug. 25 meeting until the council appointed two vacancies, one in Ward 5 and the other in Ward 2.
City Hall was full of SRO supporters during that meeting, many of them from Unite Norman. The group formed to unseat odd-numbered ward councilors and the mayor after they declined to approve an $865,000 increase to the Norman Police Department budget on June 16. The funds were set aside for community programs and the NPD was forced to cut nine unfilled officer positions.
Unite Norman called the delay to accept the grant as “cowardly,” while supporters praised the usefulness and positive aspects of the SRO program. Critics called the SRO program a “pipeline to prison” that facilitates negative interaction between police and at-risk youth and places them on a trend toward incarceration later in life.
Clark said she wanted to wait until all wards were represented to vote on the issue.
The SRO program is part of the voter-approved, half-cent Public Safety Sales Tax that was made permanent in 2015 and requires the city to fund 13 SROs. The NPD has nine SROs.
While 50% of the cost is shared by Norman Public Schools, NPS has not committed to a share of the four proposed additional officers, the council learned last week.
The PSST was subsidized by the city’s general fund to the tune of $1.5 million in the fiscal year ending 2020, but the bailout is expected to double in the next five years, City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco told the council on Sept. 15 during a study session.
Clark then suggested the council turn the future of the PSST to the voters who could decide to increase the sales tax rate by ¼ percent or decrease the provisions of the tax.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and will convene in executive session to discuss property on Porter Avenue and Acres Street. On the city’s regular agenda is a corresponding temporary acceptance of a driveway easement by Jerry’s LLC, the agenda reads. The intersection is part of a bond issue to finance 19 projects. The intersection will see new traffic signals with American Disabilities Act compliant sidewalks and crossings, stormwater and other improvements.
The intersection is not the proposed location for the Senior Wellness Center, which city officials have identified along Findlay Avenue in Norman Regional Health System’s Porter Campus.
The SRO is not the only funding the city seeks. Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is appropriated $3.5 million from the Oklahoma Volkswagen Settlement Trust to replace or “re-power” vehicles, a city staff report reads. Of 13 public transit buses, eight need to be replaced, and City Manager Darrel Pyle has asked council to approve an ordinance to allow him to apply for the grant.
