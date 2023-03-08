A Norman City Council member is asking a judge to dismiss a motion filed by the city seeking to invalidate the remainder of his term.
Ward 3 representative Kelly Lynn lost his reelection bid Feb. 14. His current term does not expire until the first Tuesday in July, according the City Charter.
An outside law firm hired by the city concluded last month that Lynn violated state law when he accepted a municipal judgeship in Wewoka and should vacate his council seat.
The city filed a motion for declaratory judgement in Cleveland County District Court on election Day, two hours before the polls closed.
Lynn has refused to step down, citing an exemption for municipal judges in the Oklahoma Constitution.
No hearings have been set by Cleveland County District Judge Leah Edwards, who was assigned the case.
The motion to dismiss filed Monday by Lynn attorney Tracy Schumacher includes examples of officials who hold two offices under an exception allowed for municipal judges in state law, she claimed.
“Municipal judges are a specific carve out of this rule,” Schumacher wrote in the motion.
“The provisions of this section shall not apply to any person holding a county or municipal office or position, or membership on any public trust authority, who is a member of board or commission that relates to state, federal, county or municipal government ... except where the duties of the offices or positions conflict,” the motion states.
A judge in a court case in Wellston concluded an official who held two offices in the same town is a conflict of interest, Schumacher noted to the court.
“In no way do the duties of a City of Norman council member and a Wewoka part time municipal judge conflict,” she wrote.
Other examples provided in the motion to dismiss include a city council member who served on the Grand River Dam Authority, which the Oklahoma attorney general at the time stated was not a violation of the law.
Other examples included officials who held municipal judgeships in different cities, and city attorneys who served two communities.
Schumacher asked the judge to dismiss the case and award attorney fees to her client.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker said Wednesday that the city would file a response to the court and had no further comment.
