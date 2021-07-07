Norman’s new COVID-19 case numbers have started following the statewide trend of rising case counts, this week’s COVID update shows.
On Wednesday, the City of Norman reported 38 new COVID-19 cases over the last week. This week’s report is up 17 cases over the previous week’s update of 21 new cases, and up 26 over the 12 new COVID cases reported two weeks ago.
The 38 new cases bring Norman’s cumulative case count to 14,469 total cases.
The city reported no additional COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, leaving Norman’s COVID-19 death toll at 197.
The state’s reporting system is investigating deaths from the start of the pandemic until now, and does not release the exact date of a COVID-related death.
The health department has recorded 14,225 recoveries in the city.
County numbers
Cleveland County reported 108 new COVID cases over the last week. The amount reported this week is significantly more than last week’s report of 66 new cases, and much higher than the county’s report of 33 new cases two weeks ago.
This week’s update brings the county’s cumulative case count to 31,520.
The state on Wednesday reported one additional death in Cleveland County, though the investigative reporting process makes it unclear exactly when the death occurred. The county’s COVID-related death toll is now at 440 people.
State numbers
The state has recorded a cumulative total of 459,205 COVID-19 cases, 1,715 of them reported in the past week.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s provisional death count, there have been 8,630 COVID-related deaths in the state.
The state’s separate reporting and investigation system has recorded 7,406 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths.
As of Wednesday, there were 166 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oklahoma.
Statewide, a total of 1.54 million Oklahomans are fully vaccinated, meaning only 49.5% of Oklahomans above the age of 18 are fully vaccinated. Oklahoma currently ranks 40th in the nation when it comes to the percentage of the state’s population that’s fully vaccinated.
