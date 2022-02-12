The City of Norman celebrated the opening of the new maintenance complex with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.
The complex consists of an 18,634-square-foot Transit and Public Safety Maintenance Facility, and a 15,815-square-foot Parks Maintenance Facility. It’s an upgrade for both departments and allows them to serve residents more efficiently, city officials said.
According to the city, funding for the $6.9 million transit facility was met through public safety sales tax revenue, city capital sales tax dollars in addition to a $5.1 million federal transit grant through the CARES Act.
Taylor Johnson, Norman transit and parking program manager, said the facilities would not have been realized without multiple departments and outside stakeholders teaming up to ensure their success.
“There are a lot of people that had their hands in this to make sure that we’re standing here today, and due to their collaboration and hard work, we can continue to deliver that exceptional service that our city has strived for,” Johnson said.
The Transit and Public Safety facility contains office spaces and service bays for the maintenance of large public transportation and public safety vehicles and a transit yard with CNG fill posts and electric vehicle charging stations.
Norman’s transit system previously operated out of rented space on the University of Oklahoma campus.
The parks maintenance facility will house multiple office areas and 10 service bays for parks maintenance vehicles. It will replace the department’s current facility at Reaves Park.
Money for the $2.6 million facility came from Norman Forward funds and capital funds.
The city estimates the facility will have a $45 million economic impact on the City of Norman while reducing operating costs of the city’s fleet.
Jason Olsen, director of Parks and Recreation, said the complex will facilitate a more efficient maintenance process and better their ability to maintain green spaces for residents and visitors.
Shawn O’Leary, director of Norman public works, said this project was particularly challenging. He said this is the first maintenance facility to be built in 40 years.
“As you’re driving out of here this afternoon, look north to our 70-year-old public works facilities, that’s next,” O’Leary said.
O’Leary thanked city staff, engineering and design partners in addition to the Norman voters for approving Norman Forward. He said the COVID relief grant for $5.1 million from the Federal Transit Authority was also crucial.
O’Leary said he is proud to work for a city that invests in their maintenance facilities to this extent, as not every city places a high level of importance on them.
“It’s good for our employees, it’s good for our services, and ultimately, it’s good for our citizens, and that’s what’s so thrilling to me,” O’Leary said.
Norman mayor Breea Clark spoke of the complex as an example of the city’s commitment to continuous improvement.
Clark brought her son to the ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, one of only two he’s attended. Clark said on the way home from picking her son over the last year, he would show interest in the steel framing of the facility and the general build progress.
“[The next generation] is watching us invest in important things like maintenance, and they’re the ones that are going to benefit from it,” Clark said. “I’ve had the opportunity over the last few months to say quite often that Norman’s best days are ahead, and I believe that, and it’s afternoons like today that completely reinforce that.”