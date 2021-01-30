Cities across the nation are following a corporate trend to hire diversity and inclusion officers to harness the benefits of a diverse workforce.
With 60 percent of Fortune 500 companies employing diversity and inclusion officers in 2012, major cities like New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Antonio and now some of Oklahoma’s largest cities have followed their lead.
Cinthya Allen’s first order of business as Norman’s first-ever diversity and equity officer is to establish partnerships and build collaboration among community groups as she develops the department’s goals.
“We want the City of Norman to reflect the community from a demographic standpoint,” Allen said. “It takes action and it takes consistency to make those things come to be and be felt. This isn’t a program or a project. It’s really something we hope to scale and build sustainable efforts. It’s about working internally and externally.”
Norman’s demographics show that 81% of residents are white, while 5.4& are Hispanic or Latino, 4.1% are Black and 6.5% identify as two or more races. Demographics are changing in the workforce, as white Baby Boomers — those aged 65 or older — are retiring from the workforce, studies show.
CNN reports that Generation Z and the Millennial Generation, ages 6-38, are the most racially diverse, with 56% of 87 millennials reported as white. That number is down from the 72% of 76 million boomers, ages 57-55, who are white.
Norman City Manager Darrel Pyle said adding a diversity and inclusivity professional will enhance the city’s workforce.
“We recognize this emerging business segment as essential in our efforts to continue to attract and retain the most professional workforce available,” he said. “In recent years, we have examined different opportunities in our recruitment advertising and have experienced solid success in our hiring practices as we expand exposure to the careers available at the City of Norman. We hope to build on that success, and develop new hiring and training programs designed to support (City) Council’s motto of creating the most inclusive community in Oklahoma.”
Diversity officers can do more than attract a more diverse workforce — they can increase workforce creativity if everyone feels valued and able to share their creativity and ideas to solve problems, Allen said.
“This drives innovation. If we’re able to create a space where employees feel valued, heard, then they’re more likely to be able to share different creative points in areas that maybe they hadn’t,” she said. “Innovation is the type of thing that comes with these results (of diversity and inclusion) so, I look forward to that.”
Allen’s role encompasses the internal component of human relations, such as employee training and externally through workforce attraction and partnerships with under served advocacy groups, she said.
“We want to make sure that our employees are informed and I think a lot of times the barriers that we come across is because we’re not familiar or unaware either of other communities or than others in our own circle,” Allen said. “Definitely training, but outreach as well. We want to make sure that the city of Norman is recognized for being that great place to work, where people come and build careers.”
As the program builds, Allen is reviewing the city’s internal workforce data while also engaged with stakeholders in the community to determine mutual goals and collaboration.
“It’s about understanding what our workforce looks like and what some goals are for recruitment and understanding where training opportunities are,” she said. “With regards to external stakeholders, who are those community members, organizations that are integral to who we are and how we run successfully? I’m connecting with the University of Oklahoma, their diversity and inclusion officer, (and) Norman Public Schools. I look forward to connecting with the chamber of commerce as well so that we have diverse and inclusive ways of making sure the city of Norman provides the space those specific areas need to grow.”
Allen served as OU’s director of corporate relations. She spent nearly 20 years as AT&T’s diversity and inclusion ambassador for the global AT&T brand. Allen has won numerous awards in her field including the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility’s Young Hispanic Corporate Achievers national award in 2014.
The city’s position was created as part of the Human Rights Commission’s recommendations through the inclusive subcommittee in December 2019. Allen was hired earlier this month.
