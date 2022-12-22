The city of Norman’s environmental services division is staying on top of threats to safe drinking water as evidenced by a recent legal notice in The Transcript.
The notice stated the University of Oklahoma fell out of compliance with elevated levels of heavy metals, but Jerry Gates, the division’s assistant manager, said it is nothing to be worried about.
Higher levels of mercury, arsenic, copper and zinc were detected in a wastewater sample, a violation of federal pretreatment regulations under Title 40 of the “Protection of Environment”, section 403.
The violation has not affected the water at the wastewater facility nor the water entering the Canadian River, Gates said.
“The amount is negligible when it’s mixed with the rest of the water from the city,” he said. “So, it doesn’t affect the plant, but it’s part of our program for them to comply with their permit.”
Because it is categorized as significant non-compliance (SNC) finding, Gates said the city must publish a legal notice in The Transcript.
His division, which falls under utilities, collects water samples of all businesses which pose the greatest threats to the water supply to detect possible contaminants to the city’s water and Lake Thunderbird.
Those which produce more than 25,000 gallons of wastewater per day are subject to random sampling, Gates said.
“We sample nine buildings over at OU, but the chemistry annex is an older building,” he said. “And it’s got what we call legacy metals in the pipe that sometimes get caught up in the wastewater.”
Utilities Director Chris Mattingly said students are prone to put the wrong substances down the drain.
“That’s from students taking lab classes over there, busting thermometers and they fall in the sink or, in the past, poured the wrong thing down the drain,” Mattingly said. “Those things stay stuck in the pipes and the p-traps so it’s an ongoing problem.”
While the problem has been “an issue back and forth over the years,” Gates said the university has taken steps the correct it and will continue to do so.
“Recently we’ve had some success in that we’ve had them install spray treatment equipment, they’ve done a lot of pipe cleaning, pipe replacement and pipe sealing and they have not been out of compliance since April,” Gates said. “So, that’s actually a big win at this point in time.”
The university is more complicated in that it doesn’t produce a work product like a dairy or a manufacturer, Gates said.
“It’s a little different than a typical industry where you have a product and then wastewater off that product,” he said. “The university is a little different because you’ve got a lot more variables. The history in those pipes, and it’s really the pipes and p-traps have gathered some of that material and it has washed out.”
Sampling is a requirement by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality for cities that are home to industries which produce higher amounts of wastewater.
A request for comment from OU was not returned.
The city’s environmental services program stays busy with other initiatives to protect the water and the environment.
The division has worked to ensure restaurants do not clog wastewater lines with grease and other kitchen waste.
Its FOG program, Fat Oils and Grease monitoring program, has reduced the city's need to clear out lines narrowed by hard fat deposits which Mattingly called “grease-bergs.”
“Used to be that we had a big problem of a lot of them dumping their fats and grease down the drain and those will harden and make like grease-bergs, like icebergs, in the sewer pipes and they usually restrict the flow where the sewer can’t flow,” Mattingly said. “Jerry’s group has done a really good job of inspecting them and making sure they put in grease traps and they’re being managed correctly.”
Gates said now it’s rare to work a report of a grease related sewer backup.
Other departments which fall under the Environmental Services division umbrella including the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, Green Norman and the Environmental Advisory Control Board.
The hazardous waste facility, which opened in February, recycles or safely disposes of common pollutants such as spray cans, batteries, corrosive materials, poisons, propane, vehicle fluids, abrasive cleaners among a dozen others.
Green Norman supports sustainable yard waste, recycling, energy and water conservation, vehicle pollution and the compost facility.
