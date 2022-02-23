While the city hopes its residents will have a manageable commute by Thursday, Norman officials and forecasters still urge motorists to exercise caution in light of freezing precipitation.
Roughly 1-1.5 inches of sleet accumulated in Norman Wednesday morning, causing roadways to become slick even after the city laid salt brine 24 hours in advance. The National Weather Service forecast freezing precipitation to fall on the city late Wednesday into Thursday morning, according to NWS Norman meteorologist Jennifer Thompson.
As of noon Wednesday, the city had been plowing the accumulated sleet on the 160 miles of primary and secondary roads around the clock, according to public works director Shawn O’Leary. He said residents will hopefully feel comfortable driving on the roads Thursday.
The city’s temperature is also supposed to reach above 32 degrees Thursday, Thompson said.
“Based on what we see now with the forecast, I think Thursday begins to look much more comfortable and safe on the roadways,” O’Leary said. “I think Friday, we’ll be back to almost normal.”
While O’Leary was optimistic Wednesday, he said the weather Wednesday night and Thursday morning could easily extend the city’s operations for an additional 24 hours. He said the city will be responsive to weather patterns and act accordingly.
But until the roads are back to normal, he and Thompson urge caution.
“I’d just be careful,” Thompson said. “Drive slow if you have to get out.”
Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma had not announced whether their campuses would be closed Thursday by The Transcript’s early print deadline Wednesday.
School closures
Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma announced they would pivot to remote learning for a second straight day Thursday in light of the weather and travel conditions.
OU announced Wednesday afternoon campus would be closed Thursday. All possible work and classes will be moved online, according to a news release.
NPS announced schools will engage in remote learning Thursday and that all activities that day are canceled. The district said they will communicate whether they will meet in person Friday “as soon as possible Thursday,” according to a news release.